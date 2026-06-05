As Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard had the “goods” on Barack Obama a year ago. She had the documents to prove that Obama ordered the Russia Hoax to discredit Donald Trump and to interfere with Trump’s ability to be the president. Obama and his band of troublemakers caused Trump incredible grief for his entire first term. To the dismay of the cretins, the pendulum is swinging back.

Gabbard, unfortunately, did not mention Obama’s use of a stolen Social Security number, which is a federal felony. It is a violation of 42 U.S. Code 408 (8). Every law Obama signed, every dollar Obama spent, every military action Obama approved, and every appointment Obama made was done illegally. It’s time to untangle that mess; no more allowances because he is part Black.

If they can get John Bolton, like they just did, it’s time to “get” Obama.

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While corrupt district attorneys have spent the last four years (2016-2020) hounding former President Donald Trump with bogus lawsuits that Judge Judy would have thrown out of court, Barack Obama has been allowed to skate. I have written at length about how Barack Obama used a stolen Connecticut Social Security number since his mid-20s.

That is a violation of federal law 42 U.S. Code § 408. “There are numerous examples of Social Security fraud.… Notably, these prohibited acts must be made willingly and knowingly (emphasis added). Two of the prohibited acts that Obama is guilty of are 1) Falsely represent a number as your Social Security number and 2) Enter misleading material on a tax return form.

The phony number was on his 2009 tax filing.

From the Social Security site: “Social Security has zero tolerance for fraud. We diligently work at the national, regional, and local levels to combat fraud that undermines our mission to serve the American public.

“To meet this challenge, we work closely with our Office of the Inspector General (OIG), which investigates allegations of fraud and seeks to bring offenders to justice. The OIG refers cases to U.S. attorneys within the Department of Justice, and other state and local prosecuting authorities, for prosecution as federal crimes.”

It’s time for the OIG to step up and start an investigation. I have provided proof, including in a lawsuit I filed against the Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted in 2012, in an attempt to keep Obama off our presidential ballot.

Husted, while required under law to investigate any complaints of impropriety of candidates before the election, refused to do his job.

Obama should be charged civilly and criminally. He not only ran for president using a fraudulent Social Security number, which is a felony, but was elected twice. I also believe that every law he signed and every dollar he spent while holding that office was done illegally.

I believe the federal government should swoop in and confiscate by civil and criminal forfeiture every asset the Obamas own: Every property, profit from books, bank accounts, stocks, bonds, jewelry, clothes, and anything else they own. If they bought their daughters a car take them, too. The government should sell every pot and pan they own and put all the money in the government general fund towards the national debt. It appears that everything the Obamas have acquired has been done so illegally.

Before he claimed to be born in Hawaii, he said he was born in Kenya. In the video, Obama says: “Maybe I am not an American. Some people said I had a forged birth certificate… I was not born in Hawaii, I wasn’t born in the United States of America; I come from Kenya.”

Michelle Obama then says: “When we took our trip to Africa and visited his home country in Kenya….”

They were lying, an ability at which they both excel.

Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, appeared at the home of Susan Blake on Mercer Island, WA, with a two-week old baby whose diapers she had trouble changing. Blake did the honors. Obama was born on August 4, 1961.

Susan Blake, 2010

If Obama had been born in Mombasa, Kenya, as claimed, it was more than a 9,000-mile trip from there to Mercer Island and a flying time, with layovers, of up to thirty-six hours. Does anyone believe that eighteen-year-old Ann Dunham flew from Kenya to Mercer Island with a newborn whose diapers she did not know how to change? If so, I have a bridge I’d like to sell you.

An interview with Obama’s alleged father, Barack Obama Sr., with Immigration states that his pregnant “wife” and he do not live together, and Miss Dunham…. with the Salvation Army to give the baby away.

Unredacted and redacted interview

There was no Salvation Army facility for unwed girls in the State of Washington in 1961, but there was one, Maywood, in Vancouver, B.C., a two-hour bus ride to Mercer Island. It appears that Obama was born in Canada. Salvation Army would not accept for adoption any mixed race babies. This information was provided to me by a former employee of Maywood. Dunham may not have expected them to blood test the newborns.

It’s time Obama was charged with breaking the law. The government needs to confiscate every possession the Obamas ever acquired, and then he needs to be deported. He could not prove he was an American citizen and should never have been allowed as a candidate.

I think the government should then go after the Obamas for violation of the RICO act and arrest the hundreds of people who helped him pull off the criminal enterprise that benefitted them all illegally. From Justia: Although it (RICO) was originally used against the Mafia, it now defines thirty-five offenses, including mail and wire fraud and are considered “predicate offenses.” I doubt Obama’s salary was paid in cash.

If the government needs help with the list of conspirators, I volunteer. Let’s start it off in alphabetical order: Austin, Brennan, Clapper, Clintons…

Susan Daniels is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. She has also been licensed by the State of Ohio as a private investigator for more than thirty years.