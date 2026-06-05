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Jim Walker's avatar
Jim Walker
6d

Good article with a rundown of Obama, the Manchurian Candidate! He was the beginning of much of the unrest we are still seeing today. I still believe his candidacy was conceived in Bill Ayers living room. You may remember him as part of the Weather Underground that killed police. His wife went to prison for too short a time, and Bill Ayers got off scot free and has been indoctrinating students as a Professor for quite a few years. I would have loved to have been in that room to see just how the plan to create "Barrack Obama" came into being. The country is poorer because of it.

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Judy K. Zamlen-Spotts's avatar
Judy K. Zamlen-Spotts
6d

It is way past the time for them to make Obama accountable. Way past..., and overdue. It better happen...

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