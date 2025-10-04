Sixteen years ago, former Army psychiatrist Major Nidal Malik Hasan entered Fort Hood’s processing center and fired upon the unarmed personnel. He killed thirteen and wounded thirty-nine more who were waiting for deployment.

According to HOT AiR: ...”The shooting began about 1:30 Central Time at Hood’s Soldier Family Readiness Center where (Lt. Gen. Robert W.) Cone said soldiers from multiple units were crowded into the center for a scheduled weekly ‘make up time’ for medical and dental appointments.

“Casualties were high due to the enclosed location, but would have been much worse were it not for the training and quick reaction of the soldiers, Cone said, adding that he was on the scene quickly after the shooting began.

“‘Suffice it to say…the American soldier did a great job,’ he said.

“From the reports of eyewitnesses, he said, the soldiers – ‘many of them combat lifesavers’ -- reacted instantaneously, ripping off parts of their own clothing to treat the wounded.

“‘I credit the first responders,’ he said. ‘God bless these soldiers and Department of Army civilians. As horrible as this was, it could have been much worse.

“The suspect is believed to have used two handguns in the shooting, one a semiautomatic, Cone said. And in responding to a question, “As a matter of practice, we do not carry weapons on Fort Hood,” he said. ‘This is our home.’

“The only saving grace was that Hasan had attacked a room full of combat veterans getting ready to head back out.

“Once the initial shock of the attack passed, battle-tested Army members swung into action, either in concert against their attacker or to immediately attend to offering life-saving aid to wounded comrades.”

Hasan continued firing when he left the building until he was shot twice by civilian police Sergeant Mark Todd, who, after he arrived, exchanged fire with Hasan.

Hasan was shouting “Allahu Akbar” before he began shooting. He told a mental health panel “that the shooting was justified because the victims were going against the Islamic Empire.”

Hasan had been in contact by email with American-born, Yemeni-based radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki.

“Imam Anwar al-Awlaki (was) notable for being President Obama’s first drone strike assassination of a US citizen - and (Hasan’s) military colleagues had been concerned and warned of his increasing radicalization for several years preceding the murders.”

“President Obama…authorized the capture or killing of Anwar al-Awlaki on the basis that he posed an imminent threat to the United States. He was killed in an American drone strike in Yemen in September 2011 along with an American acolyte, Samir Khan, with whom he had published the slick English-language Al Qaeda magazine Inspire.”

Al-Awaki apparently influenced the unstable Army psychiatrist who had attended a mosque in Virginia where al-Awaki had preached. Despite the terrorist link, then president and fellow muslim traveler, Barack Hussein Obama, declared the shootings “workplace violence.” That designation prevented the families of the dead and injured from collecting government benefits.

That continued from 2011 to 2015 when Congress changed the designation, and the families were awarded a Purple Heart and benefits.

From the Daily Caller: “Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is seeking the permission of President Trump to execute Muslim Jihadi, Nidal Hasan, via the death penalty, which was his sentence back in 2013 after massacring 13 and wounding 32 at Fort Hood. (Hasan’s final appeal expired in April 2025.)

“The execution, if approved by Trump, would be the first carried out by the military since 1961. Hasan, a former Army Major and psychiatrist turned radical Islamic terrorist, killed 13 people and wounded 32 others during his notorious rampage on the Army base in 2009.”

While researching this article, the following information was discovered. USAID reported bankrolled al Qaeda terrorist’s college tuition.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator and author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, available at Amazon.com.

.