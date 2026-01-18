On the day Barack Obama filed the official paperwork to launch his presidency, Joe Biden said: “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

According to David Limbaugh, David Brooks of The New York Times went further: “In his piece ‘I Miss Barack Obama,’ Brooks unwittingly humiliates himself in his latest paean to the president, just as when he revealed his perverse attraction to Obama’s ‘perfectly creased pant.’”

In truth, Biden and Brooks wrapped up in their observations the total of who and what Barack Obama was. He was certainly not presidential material. In fact, he was so far from presidential material that he could not even prove to the satisfaction of the Hawaii Board of Health that he was a citizen.

When there are only three requirements to become the president of the United States, and you can only prove two, there is a problem. Obama was over thirty-five years old, had been a resident for fourteen years, but could not prove that he was a natural-born citizen.

The official story is that Obama interrupted his campaign on October 24, 2008, to visit his dying grandmother. The real intent was a rumored meeting on Saturday the 25th at the Hawaii Board of Elections. Obama had not presented the required eligibility documents proving that he was a legal candidate and they were not going to put his name on the ballot

Obama could had sent someone to the Board of Health to get a copy of his birth certificate, but none existed, according to Tim Adams who worked at the Elections Division. Adams submitted the following affidavit in 2011.

The Democrats overcame that obstacle as they always do — by cheating. Flunky Brian Schatz, then the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Hawaii, and famous insider trader Nancy Pelosi bastardized the Official Certification of Nomination. (That effort by Schatz got him named to fill the Senate seat of Daniel Inouye, who died while still in office.)

Instead of identifying Obama and Biden as “...the following candidates are legally qualified to serve under the provisions of the United States Constitution….” They changed it to: “legally qualified to serve under the provisions of the national Democratic Party.…”

That violates Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of the Constitution. Thus began the greatest fraud ever committed against this country. Biden’s dementia, hidden for four years, doesn’t even come close.

The Director of the Board of Elections wisely acquiesced and allowed Obama’s name on the ballot. The late Loretta Fuddy, former director of the Board of Health, who it is claimed inserted a phony Obama birth certificate into the register’s book in 2008, died in a mysterious drowning. She was flying from Molokai to Oahu, and the plane she was in made a “soft landing” in the ocean after takeoff. Video showed her treading water.

An autopsy determined Loretta Fuddy died of an irregular heartbeat from hyperventilating. Perhaps that is what also happened to Tafari Campbell, Obama’s chef, who drowned in three feet of water. And Obama’s black eye the day after Tafari’s death has never been explained. No one in the media even asked him.

No one asked Obama on his first day in office, either, why he demanded to have a BlackBerry, despite national security concerns. The FBI was dead set against it, unaware that Obama needed it to avoid the fraud being exposed before it even began.

"The president has a BlackBerry through a compromise that allows him to stay in touch with senior staff and a small group of personal friends," White House spokesman Robert Gibbs.

What do you get if you mix a BlackBerry and an earwig? An unqualified grifter who has other people listen to every conversation and then tell him what his response should be.

Obama has been a liar forever, as were his mother and grandparents, all who worked for the CIA. While he was growing up in Hawaii, his mother worked for USAID and the Ford Foundation in Indonesia. Both operations are known as CIA fronts. Her boss was Peter Geithner, and his son, Tim Geithner, was named Obama’s Treasury Secretary in 2008.

“During his confirmation, it was disclosed that Geithner had not paid $35,000 in Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes from 2001 through 2004 while working for the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It did not stop his confirmation.

Obama’s grandmother, with only a high school education, was a Vice President at the Bank of Hawaii, a conduit for the CIA. His grandfather posed as a furniture salesman. Obama got his start when Zbigniew Brzezinski was recruiting for the CIA at Occidental College in 1981.

That was the same year Obama went to Pakistan to visit his roommate. He was purported to be seen with Brzezinski there. Obama may have been traveling with his Indonesian passport, but when he did not reappear here, there is speculation that he may have traveled to Moscow to the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University. “The stated purpose for establishing the university was to give young people from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, especially from low-income families, an opportunity to be educated and to become qualified specialists.” The mixed-race Obama would have been perfect, since his alleged father was from Kenya.

He was then admitted to Puhahou, the elite school he attended in Hawaii after spending four years (ages 6 to 10) in Indonesia. He attended with the Children’s Scholarship Fund paying his tuition.

His next stop was California. Obama did not finish his college education at Occidental, where a reliable source said he was registered as a foreign student. He only took four or five classes and then, allegedly, transferred to Columbia University.

In a telephone interview, Dr. Henry Graff, a history professor at Columbia for forty-six years, claims that Obama was never a student there. Graff said even political-science students took at least two of his classes. He said he never saw Obama on campus or heard his name. He added that no other instructor in his department ever had Obama in any classes. Graff also said the Dean of the department told Graff that he also never heard of Obama, but was told to sign his diploma, so he did.

As everyone already knows Percy Sutton got the Saudis to pay for Obama’s tuition to Harvard. Harvard, founded in 1636 as the first college in the American colonies, admitted Obama to the law school without him even having an associate’s degree.

Obama, unsurprisingly, was named president of the Law Review and never wrote a single article. That position is always used as a bully pulpit because of its power. To write an article would have required Obama to do some actual work, but someone got fancy on his resume and claimed he graduated from there Magna Cum Laude.

It also declares that Obama was a “Senior Lecturer in Law.” His bootlickers refer to him as a Constitution Law expert. He was actually an instructor who taught one class in the Alinsky Method at the University of Chicago Law School.

Obama was as worthless as State Senator in Illinois — when he voted “present” 129 times — as he was as president. He weaseled his way into the Senate when his toadies managed to unseal the divorce of his opponent, Jack Ryan. Aware of which way the wind was blowing, Ryan dropped out of the race, guaranteeing Obama a win.

But it was necessary to unload Obama’s then boyfriend and the choirmaster at Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s church, Donald Young. Norma Jean Young, his mother, “declared that persons trying to protect Obama murdered her son at the height of the 2007 primary.” Young was murdered December 23, 2007 execution style.

After two unimpressive years in the Senate, the scavengers supporting Obama pushed the expectant Hillary Clinton out as the candidate. The story is that she received a phone call while at a fundraiser and was told the party was not supporting her. She was promised that she would be next. Trump tripped her up in 2016.

So where are we with Obama? His birth certificate was proven to be a phony. Neither of the two possible hospitals in Hawaii where he could have been born — Kapiolani or Queens Medical Center — will claim him.

He dropped the lie about being born in Kenya when he wanted the White House even after he said it in a speech.

He never released his non-existent school records from Columbia or even his super, duper ones from Harvard. No one has seen his medical records, which it is said include the automobile accident he was in at Occidental when he had brain surgery. A scar can be seen on the right side of his forehead, which is uneven around to the back of his head.

The estate Obama claims he bought in Hawaii in 2019 for $19 million actually belongs to a company owned by his friend, Martin Nesbitt, under the name Waimanalo Paradise LLC, which bought the property in 2015 for $7.9 million. A seawall, which has caused problems for islanders, has not endeared Obama to the natives.

Obama’s Social Security number is one stolen from a woman born in 1890 in Connecticut. His starts with 042, and the ones assigned in Hawaii were 575 or 576. In June 2011, the Obama Administration randomized the way numbers are now assigned. Perhaps to draw attention away from his phony one?

So where was he born? Kenya? Hawaii? Canada? That appears to be the most likely place, and it means he has never been an American citizen.

His mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, was born in Kansas and then the family moved to Texas, Arizona, California and landed on Mercer Island, Washington. Ann went to high school there and graduated in June 1960. She wanted to stay with her friends and go to the University of Washington.

Her father had other ideas, which may have been influenced by the CIA because one week later they moved to Hawaii. He got a job in a furniture store, and his wife went to work for a bank.

Barack Obama Sr. is not his father. Best guess is Frank Marshall Davis. But the Dunhams could not have a black fifty-six year old, communist, pedophile as the father of their grandchild so they looked around and paid off Obama to pretend he was the father. He already had a wife in Kenya and two children.

Ann Dunham met him at the East-West Center in Hawaii. Dunham was never seen in Hawaii at any time during her pregnancy in 1961. Her son was born on August 4, so where was she? An interview in the immigration file of Obama Sr. said his wife was Hapei (pregnant) and she was making arrangements with the Salvation Army to give the baby away. He said they do not live together.

In 1961 there were no Salvation Army maternity hospitals in the State of Washington; however, there was one, Maywood Home, on Oak Street in Vancouver, B.C., 143 miles from Mercer Island. A 2 1/2 hour bus ride. A plane ride from Kenya would have taken 32 hours over 9,200 miles with a newborn.

Ann Dunham showed up on Mercer Island about August 20, 1961, with her two-week old son. Her friend, Susan Blake, said Ann had trouble changing the baby’s diaper so she did it for her. Without telling her friends, she signed up for college at the University of Washington and started the following month. She didn’t return to Hawaii until the following year, long after the stand-in father was gone from Hawaii in June 1962. He never saw his “son” until he was ten-years-old.

No, Obama is not a citizen just because his mother was. In 1961, if an American woman gave birth outside of the US, she could not confer citizenship on a newborn unless she was five years passed the age of fourteen. She was four years and nine months passed it when the child named Barack Obama Jr. was born. They likely changed that law since then, like they did with the Social Security numbers. There are no documents anywhere that show he applied for citizenship but it wouldn’t matter anyway because he would still not meet the standard of “natural born citizen.”

A woman who worked at Maywood Home, when asked about birth records, said there was a fire in the early 1990s and all records were destroyed. Imagine that,

If he was born in Canada, everything did for eight years was done illegally. Michelle Obama, Valerie Jarrett, Martin Nesbitt, their daughters and a lot of other people would know how the entire country was scammed and should be held accountable.

In the immortal words of Charlie Kirk: Prove me wrong.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator in OH. She is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon.com.