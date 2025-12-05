(Ilhan Nur Said Elmi aka known as Ilhan Abdullahi Omar)

The following is from David Steinberg: “Tying up loose threads in the curious case.”

The preceding information (on articles he had previously written) was given to me by multiple sources within the Minneapolis Somali community. The verifiable evidence corroborating their information follows below:

In 1995, Ilhan entered the United States as a fraudulent member of the “Omar” family.

That is not her family. The Omar family is a second, unrelated family which was being granted asylum by the United States. The Omars allowed Ilhan, her genetic sister Sahra, and her genetic father Nur Said to use false names to apply for asylum as members of the Omar family.

Ilhan’s genetic family split up at this time. The above three received asylum in the United States, while Ilhan’s three other siblings — using their real names — managed to get asylum in the United Kingdom.

Ilhan Abdullahi Omar’s name, before applying for asylum, was Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

Her father’s name before applying for asylum was Nur Said Elmi Mohamed. Her sister Sahra Noor’s name before applying for asylum was Sahra Nur Said Elmi. Her three siblings who were granted asylum by the United Kingdom are Leila Nur Said Elmi, Mohamed Nur Said Elmi, and Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

Ilhan and Ahmed (Elmi) married in 2009, presumably to benefit in some way from a fraudulent marriage (possibly by bringing him from the UK). They did not divorce until 2017.

Above: This chart summarizes how multiple sources in the Minneapolis Somali community describe key events in the life of MN Representative Ilhan Abdullahi Omar — whom these sources state was born as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.”

To add to Mr. Sternberg’s findings I located the following. It is a Facebook posting by a friend of Ilhan after she filed a complaint about a cab driver being disrespectful. It says: Elect Ilhan Omar & her lovely sister Leila Elmi… Compare that to the names of her three siblings who were given asylum in the United Kingdom. One of the three is also Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

The following is public information available in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Ilhan Nur Said Elmi (aka Ilhan Abdullahi Omar) married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi on 02/12/2009 in Minnesota. There were no children born of that marriage but Ilwas Hirsi, was born on June 11, 2012. Ahmed Elmi was not the father of that child. The father was Ahmed Hirsi, who she previously had two children prior to marrying Elmi.

The following is from their divorce:

The reason the Respondent Elmi did not sign a declaration of non-paternity is because he took off as soon as she had Hirsi’s baby, assuming Elmi ever lived with her. She got a declaratory judgment for her divorce on 12/04/2017 because Ilhan said she had no idea when Elmi was or how to find him. Sternberg said Ahmed Elmi was actually working with their sister Sahra Noor, aka Sahra Nur Said Elmi. (Check the chart again.)

Ilhan then married Ahmed Hirsi one month later on 01/05/2018. The marriage ended in a Dissolution on 11/05/2019.

There was no indication of her income at that time. According to her required financial record in 2024, her assets were about $200,000. This year they soared to $30 million, or by 3,500%. She claims that money is from the man she snagged in 2020, Timothy Mynett, and his partnerships in a winery and a venture capital firm.

Why is this woman not being investigated? David Sternberg claims she is guilty of state and federal felony charges including Immigration fraud, tax fraud, student loan fraud, marriage fraud and more.

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and the author of a book available on Amazon: The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story.