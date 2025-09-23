“And if you like your insurance plan, you will keep it. No one will be able to take that away from you. It hasn’t happened yet. It won’t happen in the future,” Obama said on April 1, 2010. In 2013, NBC News reported “that the Obama administration knew ‘millions’ could not keep their health insurance.”

Obamacare (aka Affordable Care Act) will expire at the end of the year if it is not extended. It was a scam from the beginning, starting with the company that designed the program, CGI Federal.

CGI is the U.S. arm of a Canadian company, and Toni Townes-Whitley, Princeton classmate of Michelle Obama, is a senior vice president. Her company was awarded a “no-bid contract to build the $678 million Obamacare enrollment website.”

It was a disaster from the first day, October 1, 2013, when only six people were able to enroll. Obama tried to enroll but was unable because there was a problem with his social security number.

Another $150 million was pumped in to try to fix the problems and the government finally shut the company down four months later. Despite that fiasco, CGI was later awarded billions of dollars in other government contracts, including “an ongoing indefinite-quantity contract for the Department of Homeland Security and the Coast Guard.”

It is alleged that CGI donated $47 million to Obama’s reelection campaign in 2011.

White House Holiday Party 2010: Toni Townes-Whitley, her husband, John, and two grifters.

Illegals compose the largest number of uninsured individuals, with estimates between 45% to 71%. The law does not allow illegal aliens to be covered by Obamacare, but the Democrats use workarounds to beat the system with state-funded programs, emergency Medicaid, federally funded health centers, and off-exchange private plans.

“The number of undocumented immigrants receiving some form of healthcare or insurance is constantly changing, and there is no definitive total. However, reports from organizations like the Kaiser Family Foundation show that uninsured rates are significantly higher among undocumented immigrants compared to lawfully present immigrants and U.S. citizens.”

Other taxpayer benefits illegals get for free are SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Emergency Medicaid and Full-Scope Medicaid (whatever that is).

“The cost of ‘Obamacare’ to the US is complex, but as of 2023, the federal government spent $1.6 trillion net on healthcare subsidies and programs under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and other initiatives.”

The plan was “substandard” from the start and forced people to accept it or pay a tax. The federal tax imposed on those who refused to join existed from 2013 until 2019; they were penalized at $695 for each adult and $347,50 for each child.

Democrats are demanding that Republicans extend the ACA as part of the threat to shut down the government. The subsidies have been extended twice, but now the Republicans are in charge, and many will gladly let them expire on September 30.

Let’s see which RINOs give in.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator and author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, which is available on Amazon. She uncovered Obama’s use of a stolen Connecticut Social Security number in 2009, which is a felony. People are finally starting to listen.