Two Hundred and fifty thousand residents of Northeast Ohio were without electricity for four days after a storm. I was one of them. It is now back on and I have a whole new concept of the word “bored.”

I do have a generator that gives me limited access to some things: the refrigerator worked, but I had no hot water, no online access to the internet, no air conditioning, and no phone service. Fortunately, I could raise the garage doors but there was nowhere to go because many of the businesses in the area are in the same situation and closed. And I couldn’t call to find out if they were open.

The days seemed like they were 48 hours long and I had lots of time to do things that should have been done before, like roll the loose change I was accumulating for years. I came up with $31.50 and a handful of extra pennies. I spent last night reading a Time Magazine from 2003, after finishing three books I started.

I also got around to reading dozens and dozens of articles and letters I misfiled on my computer and found one that is a beauty. I’ll get to that quickly.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, the former Ohio Secretary of State, is currently champing at the bit to be our next governor (ugh) and a misfiled letter I found involves him. If the Trump/Vance ticket prevails in November (please God), we will lose Vance as our senator. Rumor has it that our RINO Governor Mike DeWine will appoint himself as Vance’s replacement. That means the untrustworthy Husted might be “movin’ on up.” He has lusted after the governor’s job since 2014. If you watched the Republican Convention you may have seen him make a forgettable speech and mug for the cameras.

In 2012 I sued Jon Husted as Secretary of State. As a private investigator, I uncovered in 2009 the unbelievable fact that President Barack Obama has been using a stolen Connecticut social security number since his mid-20s. He would have previously had a Hawaiian one when he was fifteen and worked at a Baskin-Robbins store in Honolulu. The only people who steal social security numbers are those with something to hide.

(Jon Husted, the former Ohio Secretary of State who violated his oath by not investigating my lawsuit claiming Obama was using a stolen Social Security Number.)

The Secretaries of State control elections in their state and my research revealed that no one vets presidential candidates. But I also learned that if someone presents information in a legal filing that there is a problem with a candidate, the Secretary Of State must investigate the claim.

The following letter was sent to someone who inquired about that issue and Husted makes very clear his responsibility if someone files in court, like I did.

In July 2012 I filed a pro se Complaint about Obama attempting to keep him off the Ohio presidential ballot. It included 83 pages of documents proving my allegations. A hearing was scheduled for September — but no one from the Secretary of State’s office showed up or even called the court. I had the choice to continue anyway and did.

Today I found a hearing transcript and the judge’s court reporter managed to remove the judge’s attack on me over my effort to add an affidavit to the Complaint. The judge kept asking if it was evidence and I kept responding it was an affidavit. We went three rounds with that, his voice increasing in volume each time and I had no attorney standing next to me to ask WTF? I finally said okay then I guess it is evidence. He loudly said dismissed, banged his gravel and exited.

None of that appears in the official transcript of the hearing. When I confronted his court reporter, she said she included what was in her notes. I asked to listen to the audio or watch the video of the hearing. She said that the judge had neither in his courtroom.

The Municipal Court in my county records hearings about parking tickets but the Common Pleas Court does not for hearings? Think about the lawyers who have to depend solely on her transcripts for appeals. The judge and his court reporter can screw over anyone.

My case was dismissed three days later. The Dismissal says the “Court cannot issue an injunction, preliminary or otherwise, which compels a state official to perform an act that that official is powerless to perform.”

It also included: “Plaintiff somehow equates use of an improper social security number as a disqualifying event in that the candidate has thereby violated ‘any other requirement established by law.’” It did not say Obama had a legal social security number.

Husted’s letter to a resident said: “…I do not have the authority to review either the political party’s selection process or qualifications… A challenge to the qualifications…would have to be filed in court.” Just like I did.

Additionally: “The Secretary Of State is required to accept those statements at face value (a candidate is qualified) unless a valid protest is filed that challenges the qualifications. If that happens, then my office conducts a protest hearing.”

But Husted never investigated my legitimate Complaint and violated his oath of office. If I had the knowledge and the money then, I would have won in the Court of Appeals.

Woe unto Husted if I think of a way to get back at him even at this late date!

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story which is available at Amazon.com.