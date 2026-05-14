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Andrea405's avatar
Andrea405
6d

The truth is nauseating for Americans with a conscience.

We need to revisit how RINO Thune got to be the majority leader when McConnell's senility retired him. What ring kissing deal was made?

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3 replies by Susan Daniels and others
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
6d

Thune is as worthless as they come. And it was noted on day one when he took over he was a worthless POS.

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1 reply by Susan Daniels
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