Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid, dead since 2021, is still interfering in our lives. He represented that state for thirty years but did not run for reelection in 2016. The claim is that he chose not to run because he was seriously hurt the year before while exercising in his bathroom. Reid lost vision in one eye. A more believable story is that his drunken brother beat the snot out of him.

Reid was everything we expect in Democrats today: dishonest, deceitful, greedy, unethical, and corrupt.

Harry Reid

As Senate Majority Leader Reid initiated the pro forma Senate sessions in 2007, which stopped the Senate from going into recess, and prevented President Trump from making recess appointments. The pro forma scam is that every three days, while the Senators are on extended vacations, one of them enters the Senate, calls the chambers to order, and immediately adjourns.

Speaker Jon Thune won’t even make an effort to overcome this charade to get the SAVE Act passed, which will ensure more honest elections for us. Thune's slow-walking judicial demeanor, and weak leadership mirror that of Mitch McConnell, who is way past his use-by date.

Reid was as bad a Democrat as any now on the dais. Some of his noteworthy stunts include a land transfer made in 2004, which he did not disclose, that netted him $1.1 million. He called it a “clerical oversight.”

In 2002, he purchased 160 acres of land in Arizona for $166 an acre. He co-owned the land with Clair Haycock, who paid $1,500 an acre years earlier. Haycock, a Las Vegas lubricant dealer, benefitted from legislation Reid introduced at the same time as Reid’s purchase, “protecting and benefiting lubricant distributors.”

Reid pressured U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to expedite and approve EB-5 visa applications for a hotel and casino in Las Vegas. His son, Rory Reid, was legal counsel for the casino.

But Reid is best remembered for going after cattle owner Cliven Bundy and his sons in 2014. Reid claimed that Bundy owed millions to the government Bureau of Land Management from his cattle grazing on federal land.

Cliven Bundy

Bundy owned 160 acres of land in Bunkerville, NV, about 80 miles northeast of Searchlight, NV, where Reid was originally from. It was smack in the middle of hundreds of acres owned by Harry Reid, through a variety of companies, trusts, and individuals. Reid had no interest in the grass that Bundy’s cattle were munching but that was the ruse.

Reid had acquired vast areas of land in the area and Bundy was in the way.

From HighCountry News, October 1, 2024:

Ten years ago, hundreds of people gathered in a dusty wash underneath a freeway overpass 80 miles east of Las Vegas, near the town of Bunkerville, Nevada. They arrived at the behest of a reedy-voiced 68-year-old man in a cowboy hat — Cliven Bundy, who owned a 160-acre farm there but grazed his cattle illegally on the federal land around it. In April 2014, Bundy urged people to support him in his fight against the federal government. “Now it’s time to get on our boots and I guess make our stand,” Cliven said on a phone call to a right-wing YouTube show. At the time, Bundy, who owed the Bureau of Land Management more than $1 million in unpaid grazing fees, had already defied several court orders demanding he remove his cattle from public land. That spring, the BLM decided to impound them as payment. Overnight, one man’s private battle erupted into a war of many. People from Idaho, Arizona, Washington — even New Hampshire — brought their horses and flags and long guns to the desert. On April 12, 2014, the federal officers tasked with rounding up the cattle found themselves in the crosshairs of snipers strategically positioned on the overpass. They retreated empty-handed.

But Reid wasn’t thinking grass; he was wrangling a deal with the Chinese company ENN Energy Group to build an 18,000-acre wind farm for $5 billion, with the help of shady President Barack Obama. Federal officials had approved the 87 wind turbines, but the environmentalists won in court.

And guess who the lawyer was for ENN Energy Group? Rory Reid.

YouTube covered the entire episode in a short video.

Now that we understand the character of the politician who has still managed, after death, to stop the SAVE Act from passing, why can’t the Senate Majority Leader, Jon Thune, undo what the dead Reid has wrought?

Is it that Thune doesn’t want to?

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon in paperback, Kindle, or audiobook. The first five pages of the audiobook can be heard for free at Amazon.com.