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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4d

These types of scams are the scourge of the Internet. At age 70, I used a few internet dating sites in 2020, totally disregarding the fake covid pandemic. But I strictly stayed local. By the end of that year, I met a nice woman older than me and we married in 2023.

Neither one of us is by any means rich or well off. The difference is being in a position to lessen the risks. Meet in a local setting and never give away money to unknown people (at least no more than $20). There are far too many players out there who are not in the least bit caring or worthy of living as humans...to steal like this is unforgivable.

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1 reply by Susan Daniels
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
4d

What a beautifully heartfuckingbreaking story. And I can’t blame this on Marxist ideology. But it’s the same type of sick evil that occupies the minds of some people.

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