Most people had never heard of Gander, Newfoundland, until September 11, 2001, when President George W. Bush ordered the immediate landing of all airplanes after the attack on the Twin Towers.

Thirty-eight commercial flights landed there, carrying 6,500 passengers and crew. Vancouver had 8,500 people land there, but since it is a large city, accommodations for that many people were not as big a challenge.

On that terrible day in U.S. history, Gander had a population of just under 10,000. The emergency order to land all aircraft, called Operation Yellow Ribbon, increased the population of Gander by 60% in a single day.

Any transatlantic flight that was more than halfway to Canada was allowed to continue. Those who were not halfway, but had enough fuel, were ordered to return to the originating airport in Europe or Asia.

Gander’s airport was large enough to accommodate jumbo jets. Some unfortunate travelers, upon landing, were confined on board for up to 24 hours to enable security checks. But the residents of Gander and the surrounding areas stepped up to help the “plane people” for five days.

There weren’t nearly enough hotels in Gander or the surrounding areas to house all 7,000 passengers and crew members, but the people of Gander had other plans. All nonessential businesses and schools were closed, allowing everyone in the community to come together and volunteer to lend a helping hand where needed. Some residents offered up spare rooms and hot showers in their homes. Schools, churches, and community centers were converted into makeshift dormitories where people could sleep. Local pharmacists even offered free prescriptions for those who needed refills on their medication. Donations poured in from surrounding areas. In fact, so much food arrived that it had to be stored at the Gander Community Centre’s ice rink, jokingly referred to as “the largest walk-in freezer in the country.” Volunteers even extended their care to the animals in cargo holds, including 17 dogs and cats and two great apes.

The first plane to leave Gander was on 9/13, and the last to leave was 9/16.

The Los Angeles Times reported that 140 Saudis, including members of the bin Laden family, flew from the United States on the day after the attack, the 12th, although all other planes were grounded for at least one more day and some until September 15th. The planes leaving on the 12th had to be approved by Bush.

But things are different there now.

The airport in Gander is now a waiting place for passengers who fail to appear. Workers describe well-dressed elderly men and women, carrying flowers and fake flight itineraries, waiting for their soulmates to arrive.

It happened six times in one month last year.

The men and women are unaware that they have been “catfished” and are unlikely to be familiar with the term. They were lured into online relationships by scammers, who eventually get money from them with the promise to come to Canada.

Reg Wright, CEO of Gander International Airport Authority said: “'You have to watch this woman come in and then go to the airline staff with her ticket and say, 'Look, he's supposed to be here, but he's not.'

“And it's evident to staff right away - the ticket is not real. It's not an itinerary. Gander is spelled wrong. The flight number doesn't exist.

“'We've had people show up dressed sharply, with gifts and big smiles, ready to meet someone they've been speaking to for months - only to find that person doesn't exist,' said Wright. 'It's absolutely crushing.'"

The most vulnerable in society, the elderly and lonely, also belong to the most trusting generation. The scammer builds trust, then pretends to be in an emergency and needs financial help immediately. It is heartless enough to steal money from a distance, but there are no words to describe those pretending they are coming to visit, or to stay, when it’s all a lie.

Authorities warn families to be aware if a loved one is too involved with someone online. But the elderly are, in many cases, too proud to admit they have been fooled. And imagine if they told someone about the person they are expecting to meet. How humiliating to explain what went wrong.

The elderly are waiting, and what they realize they are waiting for is the end. Their life is mostly done, families raised, work set aside. Yet they cling to the hope that with friends and spouses already passed, there may still be something in life that awaits them. That there is the possibility of some comfort, some companionship, even love. To have that last hope crushed at the last minute will be a constant reminder to them that there may be no more chances.

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon in paperback, Kindle or audiobook. The first five pages of the audiobook can be heard for free at Amazon.com.