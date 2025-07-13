Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Madeline's avatar
Madeline
10h

So how can this mess be untangled and set straight? If there was some way to do it how would it work and what is causing this in the first place? Why has this been allow to happen? I don't understand the motivation other than power....is there no one who is not compromised?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Susan Daniels and others
Margot Wooster's avatar
Margot Wooster
9h

Fascinating. Dual citizenship with any other nation should not be allowed for either house of Congress, nor any high level position in our government!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Susan Daniels
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture