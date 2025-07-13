I was under the impression that Pam Bondi was a Suzie Wiles hire (which would explain Trump’s recent outburst to defend her), and I have no idea who wanted Noem. I was also unaware, until recently, that Pam Bondi was previously registered as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) for her lobbying work with Qatar and Kuwait from 2019 to her confirmation as U.S. Attorney in February 2025. She worked for the lobbying firm Ballard Brothers. I received the following anonymously. SD

No. Noem was Trump. The MAGA base focuses on DHS and rightfully so because of Mayorkas’ and Biden’s treason. However, DHS has little weight at the Cabinet level and gets minimal attention within DC’s power dynamics. Noem’s obsession with appearance is rooted in her insecurity after realizing that she was taken more seriously and held greater power as the Governor of South Dakota.

As stated before, the Bondi drama is multidimensional and part of a much bigger agenda. It is primarily about the five-month effort by Israel/Mossad/AIPAC to remove Bondi and regain control of Justice. They owned Justice with Garland, Weismann and other apparatchiks during Biden, but Bondi is not controlled by them and she prevents them from locking down a key lynchpin in their strategy. Her Qatar lobbyist background is being used to justify their argument that she cannot be trusted. This is where Wiles, and strangely Witkoff, are key (both have vested interests with Qatar and have Trump’s trust), but they may not be able to override the onslaught from the rabid Israel-first jackals who are urging Trump to abandon Pam.

This Epstein debacle happened because Pam was trying to show Trump that she was a team player by doing a favor for Netanyahu as he came to DC. Pam was also trying to hold at bay the Israel-first/Mossad ghouls like Levin, Shapiro, Dershowitz, and Loomer, who were targeting her and pushing Trump to bury the whole Epstein issue. In trying to keep her job, she was politically tone deaf about the importance of Epstein to Trump’s base, but ultimately, she was set up to believe it would be the way to protect herself. Pam did not authorize leaking the memo to Axios. A Weismann crony inside Justice did it. She simply did not appreciate how thoroughly vile these snakes are.

Consider the well-organized narrative that the sayanim (non-Israeli Jewish civilians who volunteer their services to the Mossad) immediately launched everywhere in the press and online, saying Epstein was not important. They have never been MAGA and are either Israeli dual citizen operatives or have been bribed/blackmailed. Patel and Bongino know they are the next targets if they do not play ball. The meetings around DC this weekend have been surreal, even for this town.

Their overarching plan is to subvert the critical executive branch departments as was done under Biden. Rubio does not really run State; Landau (Jewish) does. Witkoff (Jewish/no diplomatic experience) technically reports to Rubio, but operates separately under other directives. Defense is not really run by Hegseth, but by Feinberg (Jewish). Feinberg is the one who went behind Hegseth and fired key senior members of Hegseth’s staff (Kasper, Caldwell) who were against the Israel/U.S. attack on Iran and pro-withdrawal from Ukraine.

CIA is run by Ratcliffe, but he is a complete AIPAC creation and slavishly obedient to Mossad. At DNI, Gabbard has been neutered by Israel for her opposition to the Iran attack. Treasury (tax policy) is run by Bessent, but as a gay man and former Soros partner he is easily controlled by Mossad. Commerce (tariff policy) is run by Lutnick (Jewish) and he is captive to Dimon (Jewish) at Chase, Fink (Jewish) at Blackrock, and Solomon (Jewish) at Goldman, and others on Wall Street who are all knee deep in Epstein activities.

HHS (MAHA policy) is run by Kennedy, but he has been blackmailed by the odious Shmuley and RFK’s control of the CDC, NIH, and FDA is easily curtailed since all are inextricably linked to Israeli interests. Mossad has targeted Powell at the Fed to return it to policies favoring Israel and to be under Jewish control, like it was with Yellen, Bernanke, and Greenspan, but Trump is taking the lead on Powell. Roberts at the Supreme Court was compromised by Mossad long ago.

This is the true agenda afoot. It is far bigger than Bondi or the betrayal of MAGA. The Mega Group provides financing. Epstein was a Mossad operation central to the subversion of the U.S. government and the means to exert society-wide control. Wall Street, Hollywood, legacy media, pharmaceutical firms, and key Silicon Valley companies (Palantir, Oracle, OpenAI, Meta, Google, Amazon) are all run by dual citizens who are beholden to an Israel-first agenda and Mossad.

More to come.

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator who uncovered Barack Obama’s use of a stolen CT Social Security number, which he has used since he was twenty-six. His 2009 tax filing as president appears on page 133 of her book The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story.