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Susan’s Newsletter

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Born Again's avatar
Born Again
5d

It was an 'official' 8 year crime spree. Although, it has continued to this day. A career criminal that began in his youth.

Yes - time to, 'break some eggs' (so to speak). Time to get cracking!!!

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
5d

“As Rush Limbaugh referred to Obama, he really was the “Magic Negro.”

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