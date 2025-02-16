If you think that the government wouldn’t kill Americans, consider what has been uncovered recently about how USAID spent money since its inception. In 1961, President John F. Kennedy intended his organization to administer foreign aid and development. Instead, it became a political slush fund that included our enemies.

America lost its taste for war after more than 58,000 Americans were killed in the Vietnam War. But wars make money, and the impetus to convince Americans to go to war has to be significant, and what was more compelling than the 9/11 attack.

After the hijacked planes hit the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and crashed in Shanksville, PA, President George W. Bush ordered all planes to land. Within 3 1/2 hours the skies were empty and stayed they way for two days, with one exception.

On the morning of 9/12, a private plane left Boston carrying Saudi royals home to Saudi Arabia. This did not surprise anyone familiar with the long relationship between the Saudis and the Bush family. In fact, Saudi Arabia donated $10 million to construct George H.W. Bush’s $43 million presidential library in 1997.

It was uncovered that fifteen of the nineteen hijackers were Saudis, two were from the UAE, one was from Egypt, and one was from Jordan. But Bush and his Vice President, Dick Cheney, didn’t incite the country to go to war against Saudi Arabia. Instead, they attacked Iraq over Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, which turned out to be a hoax.

Despite no Iraqis attacking our country in airplanes, that’s where Bush sent our troops even though the Bush administration knew when, where, and how the 9/11 attack was going to happen:

Paul Joseph Watson’s book “Order Out of Chaos” said that the government had previously been alerted that there were going to be attacks on American soil and that airplanes were going to be used as the weapons.

In a section called “Warnings on the Eve of the Attack,” Watson writes: “Newsweek twice reported that top Pentagon officials had got a warning of the impending attack on September 10th and cancelled their flights for the next day. This confirms that these officials knew both the locations of the imminent attack and the method of using jetliners as bombs.”

From Rense: “June 2001 - German intelligence, the BND, warns the CIA and Israel that Middle Eastern terrorists are ‘planning to hijack commercial aircraft to use as weapons to attack important symbols of American and Israeli culture.’ (Source: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung)” and “Summer 2001” — An Iranian man phoned U.S. law enforcement to warn of an imminent attack on the World Trade Center in the week of September 9th.

“German police confirm the calls but state that the U.S. Secret Service would not reveal any further information.”

The attack took extensive planning, and an estimated $400,00-$500-000 was paid by Al-Qaeda. The terrorists paid for the flight schools and living expenses of Mohamed Atta, the Egyptian ringleader, and the others. Al-Qaeda was funded by USAID:

'USAID Funding ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram': Big Storm Strikes Congress

The military-industrial complex made $120 billion dollars from the Middle East war and one of the big winners was a spin off company from Dick Cheney’s company Halliburton. The new entity, KBR in Texas, received $39.5 billion in contracts without competing bids. The Pentagon cannot account for another $60 billion of that money.

But no one should be surprised that Bush did not go after the Saudis.

In his 2004 book, House of Bush, House of Saud, Craig Unger asserts: “… the groundwork for today's terrorist movements and the modern wars that have sprung up about them was unintentionally laid more than 30 years ago with a series of business deals between the ruling Saudis and the powerful Bush family. The Saudis received investments and military protection in exchange for cooperation on lucrative oil deals.”

The author claims that the result has been a shady alliance between "the world's two most powerful dynasties." Unger writes, "Never before has an American president been so closely tied to a foreign power that harbors and supports our country's mortal enemies.”

Bush’s grandfather, Prescott Bush, was not the least bit circumspect about making his money with the Nazis. A 2004 article in The Guardian claimed: “George Bush's grandfather, the late US senator Prescott Bush, was a director and shareholder of companies that profited from their involvement with the financial backers of Nazi Germany.

“His business dealings, which continued until his company's assets were seized in 1942 under the Trading with the Enemy Act…”

“But the new documents, many of which were only declassified last year (2003), show that even after America had entered the war and when there was already significant information about the Nazis' plans and policies, (Prescott Bush) worked for and profited from companies closely involved with the very German businesses that financed Hitler's rise to power. It has also been suggested that the money he made from these dealings helped to establish the Bush family fortune and set up its political dynasty.”

Prescott Bush is on the far right

So now that we know how corrupt USAID was and how it financed Al-Qaeda, and how unethical the Bush family is, is it so hard to believe that our government helped finance the 9/11 attack?

Three thousand people died on 9/11. If the attackers hit the towers one hour later, there would have been 50,000 people working. Was 3,000 an acceptable number of people to kill to get us into an unnecessary war that we did not win but which made people rich?

The Department of the Navy announced in January that a future aircraft carrier will be named the USS George W. Bush. It appears we should be naming a cemetery after him instead.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator and the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story and is available at Amazon.com.