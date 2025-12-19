Everything about the death of Barack Obama’s chef, Tafari Campbell, has been a lie. Why not the depth of the water, too? I found little about Obama to be true in my years of research, but many lies, which I include in my book The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama.

The story about the chef’s death changed more often than the days of the week. The Obamas weren’t there, then they were. The daughters may or may not have been there.

In previous versions, Tafari was paddleboarding alone, while someone else was also in the area. That person tried to assist Tafari, unsuccessfully when he fell off his board and went underwater.

The most recent version is that he was on the water with a female employee who swam to shore, and someone from the Secret Service called for help. The only part of that story that appears truthful is that he may have been with a female. Malia? Sasha? If it was a female employee, why did that information not appear in the first version, and why so secretive about who called for help?

Allegedly, his body was found the following morning in eight feet of water about 100 feet from shore. That also appears to be a lie.

(The Obama property is between the two streams on the right.)

A government document, Massachusetts Estuaries Project, shows on page sixty-one, that the distance from the Obama property to a depth of eight feet would be at least three hundred feet from the shore.

At a hundred feet from shore, the water was three feet deep. Tafari could have saved his own life just by sitting up.

Since this original post, I learned that Obama sat in when the “female” was interviewed. It is unlikely that he would have done that for an employee, which convinced me further that one of his daughters was with Tafari.

The Obamas went to great lengths to praise him to the news media and talk about how he was like a member of the family. And, yet, they have never mentioned him since. He was a sous chef at the White House when Obama was the president, and was later hired as chef at their estate on Martha’s Vineyard.

Yes, the same Martha’s Vineyard where fifty Venezuelan illegals landed in chartered planes unexpectedly and were subsequently removed thirty-six hours later by bus. They were flown to the island under the auspices of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The governor’s confusion is understandable. Residents self-declared Martha’s Vineyard as a “sanctuary site” and yard signs said: “Hate Has No Place Here” and “All Are Welcome.” However, they were only welcome until they actually arrived.

The Keystone Cops, uh, Secret Service, were no help when Campbell was floundering in Edgartown Great Pond. Jesse Watters said on his show, when reporting on the drowning: "And now we are finding out the Secret Service did not perform well the day Obama’s chef drowned in Martha’s Vineyard. Judicial Watch got its hands on documents that revealed the female companion that was paddle-boarding with Tafari Campbell when he died goes by Ms. Taylor. And when Ms. Taylor tried to get Secret Service’s help to find Tafari right after he went under, two agents tried to start one of the boats, but had difficulties lowering the motor, so another agent went to get the keys for their Secret Service boat, and then when they got them, the boat wasn’t working either. So they wasted precious time on boats that didn’t work. Until they commandeered the groundskeeper’s boat, and by that time, there was no sign of Tafari Campbell. Another interesting nugget from those documents was that when Ms. Taylor sat for her interview with the police, it was conducted in Barack Obama’s office. It appears that he sat in on their interview. That is not proper procedure. Your boss sits in the room and watches you during your police interrogation? Your boss, Barack Obama, sits next to the one person who witnesses the other employee’s death? Wait. Maybe they do things differently in the Vineyard. We definitely know Secret Service does things differently."

No one has ever solved the mystery of how Tafari drowned. He knew how to swim. There was a video of him swimming at an indoor pool. And no one explained why Obama showed up to play golf two days later with a black eye.

There were rumors that Tafari was planning on writing a tell-all book.

There was no obituary to be found anywhere for Tafari Campbell, nor was there an indication that any funeral services had been held for him in Dumfries, Virginia, where he lived with his wife, Sherise, and their twin sons. The Obamas would not have missed a photo op like that.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator and author of The Rubbish Haulers Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story” and is available at Amazon.com.