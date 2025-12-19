Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melinda Johnson's avatar
Melinda Johnson
17h

There was a film online - it may have been Instagram - that showed the chef doing backstroke then crawl as good as a professional. In shallow water he would have had no trouble. It was always clear that he was murdered. He was either a lover with Obama or saw things that he shouldn’t have seen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
16h

Where was Hillary that night?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Susan Daniels and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Susan Daniels · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture