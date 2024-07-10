If people are just learning that Biden has dementia, how did they miss he has always been a narcissistic braggart, just like Barack Obama.

Obama claimed that he had Osama bin Laden killed on May 2, 2011. That in itself is a lie because bin Laden had been dead since December 16, 2001. But the worst part of the story was the retribution that would soon come in the death of good men who had been lied to about their mission.

On May 3 Joe Biden announced at the Atlantic Council Awards Dinner that the attack on bin Laden had been conducted by SEAL Team 6. Anyone with a brain gasped. The SEALs, named for their operations in the sea, air and land as the Naval Special Warfare combat forces, operate in total secrecy. Their operations are never to be discussed.

In a Reuter’s story, “On May 12, then Defense Secretary Robert Gates expressed concern about the safety of the members who participated in the raid and their families. At a meeting at Camp Lejeune, Gates said: “There is an awareness that the threat of retaliation is increased because of the action against bin Laden.” He was prophetic in his statement.

According to the Christian Science Monitor, (May 18, 2011) when Gates met with SEAL Team Six he said, “team members expressed concern for their continued anonymity and their safety, ‘particularly with respect to their families.’”

At the time Gates also expressed frustration with information leaks: “Frankly, a week ago Sunday, in the Situation Room, we all agreed that we would not release any operational details from the effort to take out bin Laden,” Gates said. “That all fell apart on Monday — the next day.” Because of Biden.

Obama said originally that the attack “had been carried out by a small team of Americans.” But big mouth Biden tried to “one up” Obama by identifying the attackers as SEAL Team 6. Under pressure from the media, Obama repeated the same information the next day.

Two Apache helicopters were originally with the Chinook, which was carrying the SEALs, but were tracking different groups of Taliban in Afghanistan and went off in different directions. There was also a AC-130 gunship.

Al-Qaeda immediately vowed revenge for the attack. And it was swift. On August 6, 2011, a Chinook helicopter, with a call sign Extortion 17 and carrying thirty-eight personnel aboard, including twenty-two SEALs, was hit by a Taliban RPG. When the rear rotor got hit, the helicopter was one hundred feet above the ground and crashed in five seconds. There were no survivors. Among those on the helicopter were seven Afghanis who were switched out at the last minute with the ones who were originally to be aboard. That has never been explained.

The greatest single loss of life to Naval Special Warfare called Extortion 17

Lieutenant Commander (SEAL) Jonas B. Kelsall, 32, of Shreveport, Louisiana

Special Warfare Operator Master Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Louis J. Langlais, 44, of Santa Barbara, California

Special Warfare Operator Senior Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Thomas A. Ratzlaff, 34, of Green Forest, Arkansas

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Senior Chief Petty Officer (Expeditionary Warfare Specialist/Freefall Parachutist) Kraig M. Vickers 36, of Kokomo, Hawaii

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Brian R. Bill, 31, of Stamford, Connecticut

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) John W. Faas, 31, of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Kevin A. Houston, 35, of West Hyannisport, Massachusetts

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Matthew D. Mason, 37, of Kansas City, Missouri

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Stephen M. Mills, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Chief Petty Officer(Expeditionary Warfare Specialist/Freefall Parachutist/Diver) Nicholas H. Null, 30, of Washington, West Virginia

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Robert J. Reeves, 32, of Shreveport, Louisiana

Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Heath M. Robinson, 34, of Detroit, Michigan

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL) Darrik C. Benson, 28, of Angwin, California

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL/Parachutist) Christopher G. Campbell, 36, of Jacksonville, North Carolina

Information Systems Technician Petty Officer 1st Class (Expeditionary Warfare Specialist/Freefall Parachutist) Jared W. Day, 28, of Taylorsville, Utah

Master-at-Arms Petty Officer 1st Class (Expeditionary Warfare Specialist) John Douangdara, 26, of South Sioux City, Nebraska

Cryptologist Technician(Collection)Petty Officer 1st Class(Expeditionary Warfare Specialist) Michael J. Strange, 25, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL/Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist) Jon T. Tumilson, 35, of Rockford, Iowa

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL)Aaron C. Vaughn, 30, of Stuart, Florida

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL)Jason R. Workman, 32, of Blanding, Utah

The following sailors assigned to a West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit were killed:

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 1st Class (SEAL)Jesse D. Pittman, 27, of Ukiah, California

Special Warfare Operator Petty Officer 2nd Class (SEAL)Nicholas P. Spehar, 24, of Saint Paul, Minnesota

The soldiers killed were:

Chief Warrant Officer David R. Carter, 47, of Centennial, Colo. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), Aurora, Colorado

Chief Warrant Officer Bryan J. Nichols, 31, of Hays, Kan. He was assigned to the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment(General Support Aviation Battalion), New Century, Kansas

Staff Sgt. Patrick D. Hamburger, 30, of Lincoln, Neb. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), Grand Island, Nebraska

* Sergeant Hamburger was posthumously promoted to Staff Sergeant

Sgt. Alexander J. Bennett, 24, of Tacoma, Wash. He was assigned to the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), New Century, Kansas

Spc. Spencer C. Duncan, 21, of Olathe, Kan. He was assigned to the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), New Century, Kansas

The airmen killed were:

Tech. Sgt. John W. Brown, 33, of Tallahassee, Florida

Staff Sgt. Andrew W. Harvell, 26, of Long Beach, California

Tech. Sgt. Daniel L. Zerbe, 28, of York, Pennsylvania

All three airmen were assigned to the 24th Special Tactics Squadron, Pope Field, North Carolina.

Seven Afghan National Army commandos and one Afghan civilian interpreter were also killed in the crash.

Few believe that it was by accident that the helicopter with so many SEALs aboard was hit. Some think Afghanis may have betrayed the operation, while others blamed our government.

In an interview in 2017, retired Air Force Captain Jone Marquez, the fire control officer on the AC-130 gunship that night, blamed the SEAL’s deaths on Obama’s rules of engagement.

Captain Marquez said that Ranger assault helicopters had earlier killed six of eight Taliban fighters, while two others crawled away. She requested to fire on those two, but she was denied.

Captain Marquez claims if they had been allowed to fire on those two enemy insurgents, Extortion 17 would not have been shot down later. She said warnings from her crew to turn the SEAL’s Chinook back or cancel the mission went unheeded.

Jeffrey Addicott agreed with her then: “Right now, the rules of engagement are absolutely bizarre.” He was a senior legal advocate for U.S. Special Forces for twenty years and an expert on rules of engagement.

And how did Obama react to the rules of engagement that got good men killed? He tightened them to handicap the military even further. Obama had no clue how to be president and knew less about being Commander-in-Chief.