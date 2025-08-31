Recently the Democrats were irate that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was living in military housing after harassment and death threats were made against her. The decision was made after “doxxing” turned into perceived intimidation.

Assaults on law enforcement has increased dramatically, and Noem is an obvious target. The assaults on ICE agents jumped 830% in the first six months of this year.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

"Following the media’s publishing of the location of Secretary Noem’s Washington D.C. apartment, she has faced vicious doxxing on the dark web and a surge in death threats, including from the terrorist organizations, cartels, and criminal gangs that DHS targets. Due to threats and security concerns, she has been forced to temporarily stay in secure military housing," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "Secretary Noem continues to pay rent for her Navy Yard residence."

Ironically, not a single complaint came from the whiners on the Left when then-Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd and his dog were housed at at taxpayer expense for seven months at Joint Base Andrews after he shot and killed U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. We even paid for his phone calls.

Capitol Police Department Captain Michael Leroy Byrd

Efforts to identify with him Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests filed by Judicial Watch were ignored by the FBI refused three times.

“In its complaint, Judicial Watch explained to the court that it had asked all three government agencies for all records relating to the billeting of Byrd at Joint Base Andrews during the period from January 6, 2021, to July 2022, including authorization papers, housing, meals, transportation, and visitor logs.

“The documents show that Lieutenant Byrd and a pet stayed in a “Distinguished Visitor Suite” at the “Presidential Inn” (part of Air Force Inns) under a “Capitol Police Presidential Inn Reservation” for the period July 8, 2021, through January 28, 2022.

The Distinguished Visitor Suite is typically reserved for Brigadier Generals or above.

“Last month, also as a result of this lawsuit, Judicial Watch (JW) released records from the DC Police about the shooting death of Babbitt, showing that multiple officers claimed they didn’t see a weapon in Babbitt’s hand before Byrd shot her, and that Byrd was visibly distraught afterward. One officer attested that he didn’t hear any verbal commands before Byrd shot Babbitt.”

From those (JW) records: “The new records include the January 6, 2021, Metro PD Death Report for Babbitt (identified as Ashli Elizabeth McEntee-Babbitt Pamatian). The investigators note that the possible Manner of Death was ‘Homicide [Police Involved Shooting].’ The narrative description of the ‘Terminal Event’ (Babbitt’s death) notes that ‘the victim was shot inside of the U.S. Capitol building. After being shot, the victim was transported to Medstar for advance life support, however after several attempts to revive the victim, she succumb [sic] to her injury and was pronounced dead at 1515 hours by Dr. [redacted] the attending physician.’

“Under the ‘Investigation/Medical History’ portion of the report, the investigators wrote, Babbitt ‘was involved in a first amendment demonstration at the U.S. Capitol….(emphasis added) the decedent was shot by a member of Law Enforcement after breeching a secured room at First Street, Southeast, Washington, DC, (U.S. Capitol Building).”

According to congressional and police documents obtained by Just the News, “The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riots and then was promoted has a lengthy internal affairs and disciplinary record that includes firearm-related incidents, a sweeping congressional investigation has found.

“The issues in Captain Michael Byrd's background included a failed shotgun qualification test, a failed FBI background check for a weapon's purchase, a 33-day suspension for a lost weapon (which he left in a public restroom) and referral to Maryland state prosecutors for firing his gun at a stolen car fleeing his neighborhood.

Other interesting court filings for Byrd include two bankruptcies and two foreclosures. His 1999 Chapter 7 bankruptcy discharged all his debt. In 2009 Byrd filed for Chapter 13, which allows people to make payments on debts, but changed that to Chapter 7 to rid himself of those responsibilities. According to bankruptcy court documents, his income for 2009 was $142,144.

The Trustee’s Final Report showed he paid $14,547 to clear debts of $1,237,680.00. Lawyers will be relieved to know that the trustee got her $2,393 fee from that amount.

He lost his house to the bank and the U.S. Senate Federal Credit Fund lost $20,555 for a car they financed. Despite foreclosures and bankruptcies, Byrd was able to purchase a $520,000 house in 2019.

Unlike others who would have been at least reduced in rank for his many failings, Byrd apparently was rewarded with a seven-month vacation after the shooting and eventually promoted to the rank of Captain.

Michael Byrd has owed the IRS $56,365.71 since 2019—Case No. FL19-1594— in Prince George’s County Courts. It is still unpaid. With interest and penalties it would now be over $100,000.

But this may be what Byrd is waiting for: “For a filed tax return, the IRS generally has a 10-year statute of limitations to collect unpaid taxes from the date of assessment. Once this time, known as the Collection Statute Expiration Date (CSED), expires, the IRS can no longer legally enforce collection of the tax debt.”

If it isn’t refiled within ten years, it is forgiven. I.R.S. has plenty of people and plenty of time to refile against him. However, if he is in jail, where he should be for the murder of Ashli Babbitt, they may have a problem collecting. And since the Air Force just agreed she should receive military funeral honors for her fourteen years of service, his day in court may be sooner than he thinks.

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator in Ohio for more than thirty years. She is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, available at Amazon.com and has written for American Thinker.