The concrete behemoth that consumed children’s baseball fields and nineteen acres of Jackson Park may stand unfinished, an appropriate reminder of the man who wanted to destroy our country.

Barack Obama’s library, officially named the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) was never intended to contain a single book. It stands unfinished and now just blocks the sun. It's construction has been stalled by a minority contractor’s lawsuit.

From the DailyMail: “Sprouting up on the city's South Side in 2021 like an Egyptian funerary complex, the Taj Barack has already taken nearly twice as long to build as any presidential library in history. And at an estimated cost of $830 million, it's the most expensive... by hundreds of millions

“In the sweetest piece of irony ever, Barack's Chicago Shrine is turning out to be a near-perfect metaphor for the entire Democratic party.

“A black-owned concrete subcontractor is suing the structural engineering firm behind the project for $40 million claiming that they were discriminated against.

“Left lawyers have sought injunctions to halt the constructions after they uncovered plans to cut down 1,000 old-growth trees.

“And uncomfortable questions were raised over revelations that ex-White House flunky turned CEO of the Obama Foundation, Valeria Jarrett, raked in a cool $740,000 in a single year, to run the OPC straight into the ground.

“For a guy who once branded himself 'No Drama Obama', this has turned into a soap opera. And disillusioned Democrats are rethinking whether to toss more money on this presidential money pyre.

“Contributions first started drying up back in 2023 when donations plummeted by 50 percent from the year before – and the evacuation from the USS Obama seems to be accelerating.

“'He's arrogant,' one erstwhile backer reportedly said of Obama last week. 'There's no quid pro quo because it's a one-way street.'

“Of course! It's the Chicago way... I scratch your back and you scratch mine. It's the American way, in fact.

“Is there any real mystery why Bill Clinton's presidential library reportedly raised more than 10 percent of its $165 million cost from foreign sources or why the royal family of Saudi Arabia gave $10 million to George H.W. Bush's library? The private tours can't be that good.

“These presidential vanity projects are just vehicles for ex-presidents to keep the party going long after they leave the White House.”

Lawsuits have halted all work on the great hoax sitting on the shore of Lake Michigan. Obama’s insistence that much of the construction work was for minority contractors.

Someone should have checked the previous work of Robert McGee Jr.’s company, II in One. It sued structural engineering consultant Thorton Tomasetti, a New York based firm, for $40 million dollars, when work halted.

II in One was hired to do concrete and rebar work at the site. Thorton Tomasetti sent a memo:"the construction issues were all unequivocally driven by the underperformance and inexperience of the concrete sub-contractor."

The lawsuit argues “Thornton Tomasetti's excessively rigorous and unnecessary inspection and Request for Information process," resulted in "millions of dollars in losses to II in One and Concrete Collective.”

How dare they demand rigorous inspections!

A memo from Thorton Tomasetti showed photos of "significant cracking" in the slab poured for the library and "partially exposed (rebar) reinforcement" in the area.

Construction on the library was to begin in 2018 but was delayed until 2021 because of lawsuits filed immediately after the location of Jackson Park was announced. It was one of the last two parks for Blacks in the area. Friends of the Park, a nonprofit, attempted to stop the project but the Supreme Court refused to hear the case.

The II on One lawsuit was filed last month and will, no doubt, drag on for years. But now that the Obama Era is over and he lost that last of whatever influence he had with Blacks by trying to shame them into voting for Kamala Harris, an inferior candidate, no one will much care about the incompleted structure that was not going to have a single book.

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator who uncovered Barack Obama’s use of a stolen Connecticut Social Security Number, which he used starting in his mid-20s. She is also the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A Ttue Story, available at Amazon.com

.