Admitted murderer, Karmelo Anthony, 17, helped his family “move on up” by taking the life of a white seventeen-year-old fellow student.

The lunatic liberal Left immediately started donating to his legal defense fund in a GoFundMe account and donated close to $500,000. Suckers. Donors wanted justice for the killer, not the teen he killed.

I wonder if Barack Obama will repeat that if he had a son he would like Karmelo like Obama did when he said that about Trayvon Martin. Obama could learn something about grifting from this family.

So did the family run out and find the best criminal defense attorney they could find for that kind of money? Nope. According to a RedState article they “bought a new car and moved into a $900,000 home in a gated community.”

From the article by Bonchie in RedState: “As an avid follower of the political world and everything that entails, including cases like this, I've seen some crazy grifts in my time. But a family using their alleged murderer son to raise half a million bucks, only to turn around and use that to buy a new car and move into a fancy house is next-level stuff. It's the kind of grift most can only dream of, and they pulled it off. The lack of shame is astounding, and to do this while attempting to paint Anthony as the victim after he confessed to killing someone is the degeneracy that would make Hunter Biden blush.”

It’s doubtful that any of the people donating to get a killer’s bond dropped from $1 million to $250,000 will be donating to the funeral fund of Austin Metcalf.

Metcalf was the captain of his football and track teams and worked two jobs. He was also a star football player. He died in the arms of his twin brother after Anthony stabbed him in the chest.

Substack writer, The Tomb of Morgthorak, observed in Austin Metcalf: A tale of caution for White males — “What I have noticed is that young, black males have the strength of boys or young men but they have the emotional and impulse control of young females. I have seen this paradox a number of times over the course of my life, and I always tread carefully and deliberately when I have to deal with young, black males. Do NOT make the mistake of thinking that their psychology is the same as yours. Expect them to lose their shit quickly and to lash out violently at times when they do.”

And: “But the entire situation is a tale of caution for White males, especially younger ones. Do NOT assume that a young, black male is going to play by whatever rules you have in your head in a physical confrontation. Always assume that they are armed with one weapon or another, and keep your physical distance if possible. If you can deescalate the situation and remove yourself from the vicinity, then do so, but ALWAYS stay on your guard in a confrontation with one of them.”

Racist? Nope. Realistic.

Susan Daniels is a private investigator and author of The Rubbish Haulers Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story” and is available at Amazon.com.