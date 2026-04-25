To those who keep trying to convince me of a story I have already debunked: No, Barack Obama’s stolen Connecticut Social Security number did not originally belong to Jean Paul Ludwig, who was born in 1890, lived in Connecticut, and allegedly died in Hawaii. Ludwig’s SSN was 045-26-xxxx and was assigned to him in 1951. Obama’s starts with 042 (when it should have started with the Hawaiian 575 or 576) and was issued on March 28, 1977.

Madelyn Paine, Obama’s grandmother, did not work for Probate Court. She worked for the Bank of Hawaii as a Vice President (with only a high school education) and handled escrow accounts, including ones for the CIA. Her daughter, Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham worked for USAID, a CIA operation, in Indonesia.

Why was the CIA so involved in Obama’s life? Because they created him and he worked for them, shoveling money to the CIA when he was the president, like the $1 billion for Operation Timber Sycamore, where U.S. Special Forces trained Islamic fundamentalists who carried out a reign of terror.

Obama’s resume says he worked for Business International Corporation, a known CIA front, for a year in 1984. Besides Obama, the CIA also employed his grandparents, mother, stepfather, and Frank Marshall Davis, Obama’s likely father. None had clean hands.

Barack Hussein Obama, who was not born in Hawaii, where he said he was. Neither of the two hospitals he could have been born in on Oahu will claim him.

Only federal law enforcement agencies could pull a scam on America by putting a Manchurian Candidate into the highest office in our country. Retired FBI agent Max Noel said that the CARL test was not used on Obama. The acronym CARL stands for Character, Associates, Reputation, and Loyalty. Obama would have failed miserably. The Secret Service, which protected Obama, would not have hired him in 2008 as a janitor if they had conducted a background check.

No one ever vetted Obama. He started using a stolen Connecticut Social Security number in his mid-20s. Republican politicians like Ted Cruz, Trey Gowdy, Jim DeMint, and Marco Rubio were all alerted in 2012, but none reacted to the verified documents proving Obama committed a crime.

With a refusal to challenge Obama for fear of being called racist, they all threw gas on the fire that Obama started with his transforming and dividing our country. Obama wrapped himself in the armor of white men afraid to call him out. And then he snuggled up to scum like John Brennan, whom Obama named director of the CIA. Brennan is undoubtedly the person who oversaw the forgery of all the phony documents created for Obama in 2008, including his birth certificate.

The New York Times reported that, “‘in the 67 years since the CIA was founded, few presidents have had as close a bond with their intelligence chiefs as Mr. Obama forged with Mr. [John] Brennan,’ an architect of the CIA’s extraordinary rendition program and former CIA station chief in Saudi Arabia.”

According to OPEN SOCIETY Justice Initiative (2-2-2013): “Extraordinary rendition is the transfer—without legal process—of a detainee to the custody of a foreign government for purposes of detention and interrogation.

“An anonymous Cabinet member explained that “presidents tend to be smitten with the instruments of the intelligence community [but] Obama was more smitten than most…”

Obama and John Brennan in the Oval Office

Covert Action Magazine (10-1-2021) said: “‘Obama’s worldview meshed so closely with this “‘unsentimental intel warrior’ and ‘terrorist hunter’ that Obama ‘found himself finishing Brennan’s sentences.’”

Zbigniew Brzezinski wasn’t working for the CIA when he was at Occidental College recruiting for the agency in 1981, and Obama was enrolled. It is believed Brzezinski hooked Obama then. Obama was the perfect puppet.

Obama attended school there on a foreign scholarship from fall ’79 to spring ’81 and only took four or five classes. Since one of the first actions as president was to seal his own records, it is not known if he even passed whatever those few classes were.

So where was Obama the following year? He claimed he was in Pakistan visiting a school roommate for three months, but he went missing for a year. He was seen there in the presence of someone who matched the description of Brzezinski.

Obama said he transferred to Columbia University to Columbia after he left Occidental. That was a lie.

The late Dr. Henry Graff, who taught History there for forty-six years, said in a telephone interview that he never heard of Obama nor saw him on campus. He said every Political Science major, which Obama claims he was, took two or three of his classes. His “Seminar on the Presidency” was taken by all of them.

Graff said that none of the other professors in the department heard of, or saw Obama, and the Dean told Graff that he was told to sign Obama’s diploma. The Dean said that he didn’t know the man but signed it anyway. Graff was outraged that Obama was using his school in a lie to boost his credentials.

The late Dr. Henry Graff — Wikipedia

Could Obama have attended Patrice Lumumba’s Peoples’ Friendship University six-month program in Moscow? He was a perfect candidate since he was biracial. No one knows for sure. But Dr. Graff knew he wasn’t at Columbia.

Ann Dunham’s family moved from Mercer Island, WA, in June 1960, one week after her high school graduation. Stanley Dunham, Obama’s grandfather, worked as a furniture salesman in Washington and Hawaii. Independent researchers believe that was the cover for his work as an intelligence agent for the CIA.

Stanley Dunham’s favorite bar in Hawaii was Bar Nuuanu & Hotel, where he spent a lot of time with little Barry and his close friend Frank Marshall Davis. It was owned by William J. Lederer, a known CIA agent who wrote the Cold War classic, The Ugly American.

Young Barry Soetoro lived from ages six to ten in Indonesia, but when his mother sent him home to Hawaii, he again became Barry Obama. Stanley Dunham, a nut who named his daughter Stanley because he wanted a boy, spent considerable time with Frank Marshall Davis as Barry was growing up. Davis is believed to be Obama’s real father, but it would have been disastrous to admit that a fifty-five-year-old communist pedophile had impregnated their eighteen-year-old daughter. So they bought Barack Obama Sr. as a stand-in.

Obama’s mother Stanley Ann Soetoro worked for CIA front companies in Indonesia— the Ford Foundation and USAID during the 60s and 70s. It is reported that while she was helping women start small craft businesses to become financially independent, she was also naming communist enemies of the Suharto government, who were then killed.

Obama’s step-father, Lolo Soetoro, was called back from Hawaii, where he was in school, after a coup in Indonesia in 1965. With the help of the CIA, President Sukarno was removed from office, and Suharto was installed as the country’s second president. Soetoro joined Suharto’s army the following year. In his book Dreams from My Father, Obama dedicated a whole chapter to Soetoro.

He said that Lolo taught him “how to eat raw green chili pepper and choke down dog, tiger, and snake meat, as well as roasted grasshopper.” Soetoro appears to be one of the few men whom Obama ever admired.

Soetoro was the father of Obama’s half-sister, Maya Soetoro Ng, while Obama has lived his life with a misidentified father, purchased by his grandfather to hide the family shame.

Covert Action Magazine: “Obama’s friend Keith Kakugawa told an interviewer that Ann had had an affair with (Frank Marshall) Davis because she was angry that the family had to move to Hawaii, away from her high-school friends who were all attending the University of Washington.

“Ann became pregnant and, to hide the truth, Dunham paid Obama Sr.—whom he knew through the University of Hawaii exchange—to marry Ann, giving him the opportunity to extend his visa to attend Harvard.”

They never did actually marry because Obama had a wife and children in Kenya, according to his immigration file. He and Ann never lived together, and no marriage license has ever been found.

Davis was a journalist and a known communist in Chicago. His party number was 47544. He was sent to Hawaii to cause dissension between the races. He wrote for the Honolulu Record, the Communist Party publication. He was a mentor to Obama through the 70s and, as early as 1955, was calling for taxpayer-funded universal health care. Obama accomplished that with the financial nightmare called Obamacare.

Covert Action Magazine:: “After he left the presidency, Obama worked through his consigliére John Brennan to help conjure up the ‘Russia Gate’ scandal, which revived Cold War-era demonologies, poisoned U.S.-Russia relations and greatly increased the threat of nuclear war.”

Even when it is not about him—Obama makes it about himself. As he was scolding black men recently for not supporting the Kamala Harris candidacy, he said: “We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” Obama said. (And then turned against a black woman running for Virginia governor.)

When Trump wins the election, Obama can scuttle back under the rock from which he recently came to stir up his special kind of evil. (And Obama did.)

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon in paperback, Kindle or audiobook. The first five pages of the audiobook can be heard for free at Amazon.com.