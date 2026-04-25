Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

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Jon Achaval's avatar
Jon Achaval
5h

All this is true and has been universally known for over two decades, Susan. It doesn’t matter. The composite character Barack Hussein Obama is untouchable because it is collectively accepted that he is untouchable. Until one day he suddenly won’t be.

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5 replies by Susan Daniels and others
Al DuClur's avatar
Al DuClur
4h

Great overview of the Obama sham. The fact that Republicans are terrified to address these issues are a great indicator that they are simply fake opposition.

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