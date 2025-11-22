Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Madeline's avatar
Madeline
5d

Hi Susan, Great article...glad you put in out here again. I read somewhere that Lolo Sotero and George H.W. Bush, as CIA Director, had numerous interactions and GHWB knew little Barry. What are your thoughts on that possibility? Do you think that's why GWB and BO are such big buddies (of course they are One World Order pals, too,,,)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Susan Daniels and others
Jack Cashill's avatar
Jack Cashill
5d

Keep digging!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Susan Daniels and others
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Susan Daniels
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture