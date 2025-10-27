Chelsea Clinton made a feeble attempt to attack President Donald Trump about his taxpayer-free, 90,000 square foot ballroom addition to the White House:

“Although I spent many of my formative years living in the White House, I always knew it wasn’t my house. It was my home, absolutely, but not my house. The White House belongs to the American people, and that’s why we call it the People’s House. I never forgot that.

“So yes, while I played hide-and-seek in the White House residence and danced outside the closed doors of many a state dinner, I never once thought, ‘this is my house’ in the way my friends thought of theirs.”

She didn’t mention Barack Obama’s addition of a basketball court, FDR’s addition of the East Wing, or Harry Truman’s construction (after Margaret Truman’s piano leg crashed through a rotted floorboard). All of those were done at taxpayer expense. Trump and his friends are paying for a much-needed ballroom.

Chelsea appeared to be carrying her mother’s water with the attack. People now ignore Hillary, who still claims she won the 2016 election.

Bill Clinton at the October 2016 debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, when he saw in the audience Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, and Kathy Shelton, who had accused him of sexual assault or rape.

The women at the debate.

Chelsea doesn’t mention the scandal involving her parents taking furniture, china, or gifts when they left Chelsea’s “home,” which was valued at $114,000. The Clintons returned some of the items and paid $86,000 for what they kept. Original estimates were that the Clintons took $200,000 worth of items.

The Clinton Gang also left about $15,000 in damage in their wake. According to the General Accounting Office in 2002, they “ripped phone cords from walls, left obscene voicemail messages, defaced bathrooms, and vandalized computer keyboards by removing the ‘W’ keys… A number of items, including a 12-inch presidential seal and several antique doorknobs, were assumed stolen.”

Chelsea’s home now is a $9.3 million apartment in Madison Square Park, a whopping $750,000 below price. “That is $1.2 million less than the $10.5 million asking price, and $750,000 below what the building’s other two occupants paid for their 5,000-square-foot units. All three apartments are nearly identical, except that the Clinton-Mezvinsky pad is on a higher floor.” Funny how lucky some people get.

That purchase followed her estimated $2 to $5 million wedding in July 2010 to Marc Mezvinsky, son of convicted felon Edward Mezvinsky, who spent five years in the slammer after pleading guilty to 31 counts of fraud in 2001. He was released in 2008.

Within six months of the wedding, Mezvinsky quit his job at 3G Capital (he formerly worked at Goldman Sachs) and deserted Chelsea. He went to Wyoming to become a “ski bum.” He eventually returned, and the rumor was that Hillary and money were the inducements.

Chelsea and Marc Mezvinsky after their reunion in early 2011. Is everybody happy?

Social media site Gather, had a thing or two to say: “Perhaps poor Chelsea is simply following in her mother’s footsteps by putting up with her man’s bizarre behavior.”

Chelsea should consider all consequences before she comments on anything Trump. Her father had his own “Ballroom” in the White House. It was right off the Oval Office and came (snicker) with a humidor.

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon.com.