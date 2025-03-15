There is a minor uproar over the discovery that an unnamed aide used Joe Biden’s autopen to sign documents for possibly two years. It would be more likely four years because that’s how long it seems Joe was non-compos mentis.

When Biden was once asked why he signed a specific document, he responded that he didn’t remember signing it. He might not have. But whether or not someone was signing his name is irrelevant hecause his entire presidency was a nightmare we might never awaken form, no matter how hard President Donald Trump and DOGE tries.

From the Townhall article: “‘Everyone’ was suspicious of this individual exceeding their authority when claiming to speak for the president, the source said. “But no one would actually say it.”

“I think [the aide] was using the autopen as standard and past protocol,” The Post’s informant said.

“There is no clarity on who actually approved what — POTUS or [the aide].”

“A second Biden White House source agreed that the person was suspected of assuming the then-president’s positions and handing down orders without it being clear if they actually had communicated with the commander-in-chief.”

Could the unnamed “aide” be Hunter Biden?

The good news is that Biden only held office for four years. On the other hand, the unctuous Barack Obama was tricking the whole country, in fact the whole world, for eight years using a stolen Social Security number. Obama thinks he is a smart guy, Valerie Jarret his handler convinced him of that. She was the mother he never had. Jarrett didn’t keep dumping him like Ann Dunham did.

Dunham actually only had him with her until he was one year old and living in Seattle and then from the ages six to ten in Indonesia. Her parents had him the rest of the time. During that four year period when he was with her in Indonesia and she was working clandestinely for the CIA, he had a transgender nanny named Evie, whose real name is Turdi.

Turdi aka Evie—Barack Obama’s transgender nanny in Indonesia

Evie met Ann Dunham in 1969 when she was cooking at a cocktail party in Indonesia. “Dunham was so impressed by Evie's beef steak and fried rice that she offered her a job in the family home.” Not much in the way of experience to be a nanny.

But while Obama is not the sharpest knife in the drawer, not the brightest light in the hall, etc. He was surrounded by slick people who knew how to used his mixed-race and ability to read a teleprompter to their advantage.

He was groomed for the presidency starting in the mid-80s. It took a lot of work to cover up his shady past, including lack of education. He only took a handful of classes at Occidental and claims he transferred to Columbia University to complete his undergraduate degree.

However, the late Dt. Henry Graff, who taught History at Columbia for forty-six years, told me in a telephone interview that Obama never went to school there. He said that neither he nor anyone else in his department ever heard of Barack Obama or saw him on campus. He also told me that the Dean was ordered to sign Obama’s diploma in 1983 even though he had no idea who Obama was.

After his alleged graduation from Columbia, he returned to Chicago where he got involved with terrorist Bill Ayers, who may have given Obama a new Social Security to hide his past. His old number would be in records at the police department in Hawaii from when he was young. Ayers bragged about that ability in his book “Fugitive Days.”

Records from an old phone number for Obama show his date of birth in 1890 and its issuance in 1977. That’s impossible because numbers were assigned to your residential address, the number Obama uses was for the exclusive use of Connecticut residents, and he was fifteen and in high school in Hawaii.

Obama entered Harvard Law School in 1989 without an assoicate’s degree. On his resume, he claims to have graduated Magnum Cum Laude. Does anyone in the Western Hemisphere believe that? Perhaps Whoopi Goldberg who insisted that “Dr.” Jill Biden would have been a great Surgeon General.

So what we end up with is someone playing fast and loose with Joe Biden’s autopen for who know how long? And Barack Obama illegally in office for eight years, giving money to our enemies, stealing the taxpayers blind, signing illegal documents and laws, and creating the worst racial atmosphere in our country since the ‘60s.

Who caused more trouble? Who should be charged with fraud? Who should be in jail and all their assets confiscated?

Both of them.

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator in OH for more than thirty years. She uncovered the phony Connecticut social security number Barack Obama has been using since his mid-20s. She is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, available on Amazon.com.