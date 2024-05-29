The Democrat National Committee was so busy plotting ways to tie up Donald Trump in court, they forgot to file the necessary documents with the Ohio secretary of state to place Biden on the ballot.

In a Townhall article (May 29, 2024): “Democrats were notified earlier this year that the timing of their convention didn’t meet a state deadline to certify the party’s presidential nominee. Democrats needed to certify Biden by Aug. 7 in order to make the Ohio ballot, but the Democratic National Convention kicks off beginning Aug. 19.

“Ohio legislators struggled to reach a legislative fix; Senate Republicans passed a bill that would allow a one-time fix that would move the certification deadline back so Democrats could make it. But it was also paired with a provision that would ban foreign contributions in ballot initiatives (emphasis added), which Democrats rejected.”

The weaselly OH Republican Governor, Mike DeWine, who has never gotten anything other than a government paycheck his entire life, guaranteed Biden would be on the ballot. He ordered lawmakers to find a solution for the Democrat screwup.

The DNC has determined that a virtual roll call ahead of its convention can choose Biden as its nominee. It could turn into a real cluster if he is not. Is a virtual roll call even legal when documents needed to be filed on time and fees paid?

I challenged the candidacy of Barack Obama in 2012 in a lawsuit when I uncovered that he had been using a stolen Connecticut social security number since his mid-20s. That is a felony. He should have had a Hawaiian number starting with 575 or 576, not 042. This is one of the many documents I used.

I sued OH Secretary of State Jon Husted, who oversaw the 2012 election. In violation of the requirement that he investigate any irregularities brought to his attention, he ignored my lawsuit. Neither he, nor any representative from the state, came to the court hearing. In the arbitrary dismissal of my lawsuit three days later, it said, in part: “Plaintiff somehow equates use of an improper social security number (emphasis added) as a disqualifying event…”

So, yes, the Democrats will continue breaking the law as long as we continue to allow it.

Susan Daniels’ book “The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story” is available at Amazon.com or Barnes & Noble.