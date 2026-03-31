Geauga County, Ohio, is a rural area and stunning as Spring arrives. Unfortunately, the campaign signs are popping up as frequently as the daffodils. Often, they announce the candidacy of politicians whom the less-informed keep voting for, like our Congressman, David Joyce, and our Prosecutor, James Flaiz. Flaiz allowed more than $1 million of county money to be lost after he became aware of a crime.

Between 2009 and September 2017, former Geauga County IT Director Stephen Decatur, who was working for Auditor Frank Gliha, embezzled $2.4 million from the Auditor’s office.

The county finance director, Heidi Delaney, warned Flaiz twenty-four times between June 2014 and March 2016 that money was missing. He ignored her. To her credit, Delaney kept handwritten notes of every attempt to contact him.

Flaiz’s assistant, Laura LaChapelle, repeatedly told Flaiz about Delaney’s concerns, and on 08/2015 a note from Delaney said there were “political implications.” At that time, Decatur was the only black person in Geauga in a position of authority.

Flaiz was finally forced to confront the situation in September 2017 when two members of the Auditor’s office told Flaiz they would go to the news media if he didn’t take action. A million dollars was lost between Delaney’s first warning and when Flaiz finally acted. Flaiz lied and said that was the first he heard of the missing money.

Decatur set up a scam where his daughter, Stephanie Stewart, was using a company called SMCS and a Texas company, ITERSource Corp., both of which charged for work that was never done for the county or they overcharged. Flaiz demonstrated his ineptness as a prosecutor when he charged Decatur and his daughter each with 334 identical criminal counts, which ran 75 pages.

Eugene Kruz, Jr. and William Kelley, from ITERSource, were also indicted on four counts each.

Flaiz, a close friend of Gliha, moved the case (18C000003) back to Chardon Municipal Court from Common Pleas Court. Gliha swore in court under oath that he had signed off on bills he knew should not be paid or split bills in excess of what he was allowed to pay to get his friends paid.

Gliha, who committed felonious criminal acts, was charged with second degree misdemeanors, fined $1,200, had ninety days in jail suspended, and was not allowed to run for elected office for four years. It’s good to have friends in high places.

Stephen Decatur committed suicide before he could be sentenced. Flaiz dropped 333 counts against Decatur’s daughter, Stephanie Stewart, and placed her on probation.

Kruz and Kelley did even better. Even though they received $764,500, Flaiz dismissed their cases (18C000021 and 18C000022) and he also had their cases sealed.

Flaiz said originally that $1.4 million was missing but the forensic accounting firm of Skoda Minotti claimed it was $2,468,714. They then sent a bill of $121,220 and Flaiz’s attorney friend, Bryan Kostura, who defended Ghila, submitted a bill of $95,637. The final insult from Kostura was adding four hours of research at $350/hr. to decide whether the lawsuit could be sealed. That decision would have been made at the beginning of the case.

Flaiz promised he would recover all the money stolen. The county got $464,000 from its insurance company. No other money was ever collected.

All this was reported twice to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who refused to act. The FBI, the Ohio Disciplinary Counsel, and local news media were also notified.

No one was interested in a county prosecutor who was guilty of Dereliction of Duty (ORC §2921.44); Misconduct in Office (ORC §3.07), and Obstructing Justice – ORC §2921.32.

Since all legal actions were sealed, most of the residents don’t know they got screwed over.

And Flaiz? The Commissioners just approved a $380,000 contract to renovate Flaiz’s office. Who says crime doesn’t pay?

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon in paperback, e-book, or audiobook.