Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6d

Politics is a gold mine. You can put your grubby little mitts into the cookie jar and keep pulling out cookies because the taxpayers are forced to refill the jar. The best part is that there is no one looking at you or counting how many cookies you are swiping. It's the perfect get rich scheme with NO consequences if you get caught. Know many politicians in prison? Know many that don't live high on the hog or that are living in trailer parks?

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Jack Cashill's avatar
Jack Cashill
6d

Good work, Susan.Keep at it.

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