Two years ago, I wrote about the death of Osama bin Laden, and how he died of a kidney-related disease on December 16, 2001, in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan. https://susandaniels.substack.com/p/obama-didnt-kill-osama-bin-laden-e30

Barack Obama claimed that he masterminded Osama bin Laden’s death in May 2011. He was desperate. His poll numbers were tanking, and he needed a miracle to win reelection. He got it using a dead man when he rode the campaign slogan “I Killed bin Laden” back into the White House in 2012—another one of his famous lies.

The White House Situation Room on May 2, 2011

How they saw themselves

The following article appeared in the French newspaper Le Figaro on May 9, 2003, and is followed by its English translation.

Bin Laden is said to have died in December 2001 Osama bin Laden died in December 2001, somewhere in the mountains of Afghanistan. A CNRS researcher, historian, and Arabist, Ghislaine Alleaume is practically convinced of it. Since the September 11, 2001 attacks, she has studied what is said about the leader of al-Qaeda in the Arab world and on Islamist websites. Her research reveals a “body of evidence” all pointing in the same direction. The last authentic appearance of Osama bin Laden, through a videotape, was broadcast on December 27, 2001 by the Arab television channel al-Jazeera, Ghislaine Alleaume explains. “In the video, bin Laden appears tired and emaciated. It seems that his left arm has been amputated. He is wearing military fatigues, and behind his back, to conceal the missing arm, there is a military bag of the same color. He was probably wounded during the bombing of Tora Bora. And given the sanitary conditions in Afghanistan at the time, it was not easy to survive an amputation.” Since that date, no new video or photograph of bin Laden has been released. The audio tapes that appeared intermittently could be compilations of earlier speeches. The other messages attributed to bin Laden, circulated by fax or on the Internet, most likely did not come from him. On the contrary, several signs seem to point to his death. “It was established that the December 27 video had been recorded during the first ten days of December,” Ghislaine Alleaume explains. “Now, on December 9, a farewell message from Osama bin Laden appeared on dozens of Islamist websites, accompanied by three verses from the Quran referring to a defeat of the Muslims. At the time of the American assault in Afghanistan, these verses could be understood as an exhortation to courage. But if one takes into account that the message was presented, on some sites, as bin Laden’s will, they take on a different meaning.” “From that period onward, one sees all kinds of possible reconstructions of the figure of the character, in a highly hagiographic style,” she says. Osama bin Laden is portrayed on websites as a saint, a messiah, a hidden imam, or even a new Che Guevara. Palestinian movements depict him as the liberator of Jerusalem, while others, especially for a younger audience, emphasize his anti-imperialist image. Bin Laden seems to exist only as a mythical figure. “It is, in the literal sense of the term, the apotheosis of the saint. In this imaginary world, he has gone directly to paradise,” the historian explains. Around the same time, Ghislaine Alleaume found on these Islamist websites the story of the death of Abdullah Azzam, bin Laden’s mentor. The last authentic appearance of Osama bin Laden dates from December 27, 2001 on al-Jazeera. For Ghislaine Alleaume, a CNRS researcher, “Bin Laden appears tired and emaciated. It seems that his left arm (on the right in the photo) has been amputated. (...) Given the sanitary conditions in Afghanistan at the time, it was not easy to survive an amputation.” (LCI screenshot.) (Abdullah Azzam) was killed along with his two sons in a car bomb attack in Peshawar at the beginning of the 1990s. “The account said that his body was intact, whereas those of his sons had been blown to pieces. There is a legend that the bodies of saints do not decay. The way Osama bin Laden disappeared from the face of the Earth follows the same narrative patterns of the apotheosis of saints, or the ‘beloved of God,’ as they are called in Arabic. These stories are deeply rooted in Muslim collective consciousness.” As early as January 2002, the first text signed by bin Laden appeared, which Ghislaine Alleaume believes was actually written by his supporters. For the first time, it was signed “Osama bin Mohammed bin Laden.” Normally, however, the leader of al-Qaeda signed with his name preceded by the title brother, sheikh, or emir. “The appearance of Mohammed, his father’s name, adds an apocalyptic dimension. The Quran says that the Mahdi, the messiah of the end times, will be recognizable by certain signs, one of which is that he bears the name of the Prophet. From January 2002 onward, the signature Mohammed became recurrent. We also saw the name of his son, Abu Ahmed, appear. In that case, I think it really was the son who was speaking.”

Bin Laden was never seen alive after December 2001; however, the corrupt government of George W. Bush needed a boogie man to chase to explain continuing a war that was started on the pretense of weapons of mass destruction, which never existed. The CIA was aware that bin Laden was treated for kidney disease at the American Hospital in Dubai in July 2001 and made no effort to capture him.

Richard Labeviere, of Radio France International, who had a contact working at the hospital, identified the CIA agent as Larry Mitchell, whose business card identified him as a “Consular Agent.” Mitchell was known as “colorful” in expatriate social circles. He did not try to hide the fact that he worked for the “company.”

Mitchell did not stay long and made the mistake of boasting about meeting with bin Laden; he was immediately recalled on July 15 to CIA headquarters in Langley, VA, and was fired.

After the alleged assassination of bin Laden, narcissists Barack Obama and Joe Biden did something they should never have done. They announced that members of SEAL Team 6 had killed bin Laden. To do so endangered the lives of other SEALs.

Three months later, a Chinook helicopter with the call sign Extortion 17 was shot down by a rocket-propelled grenade in Afghanistan, killing all thirty-eight people aboard. Among the dead were the following SEALs, including fifteen members from SEAL Team 6.

U.S. Navy Special Warfare (SEALs)

Lt. Cmdr. Jonas B. Kelsall

Master Chief Petty Officer Louis J. Langlais

Senior Chief Petty Officer Thomas A. Ratzlaff

Chief Petty Officer Brian R. Bill

Chief Petty Officer John W. Faas

Chief Petty Officer Kevin A. Houston

Chief Petty Officer Matthew D. Mason

Chief Petty Officer Stephen M. Mills

Chief Petty Officer Robert J. Reeves

Chief Petty Officer Heath M. Robinson

Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher G. Campbell

Petty Officer 1st Class Darrik C. Benson

Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron C. Vaughn

Petty Officer 1st Class Jason R. Workman

Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas P. Spehar

Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse D. Pittman

Petty Officer 1st Class Jon T. Tumilson

Senior Chief Petty Officer Kraig M. Vickers (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) May they rest in peace.

Susan Daniels has been an Ohio-licensed private investigator for more than thirty years. She is also the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama, which is available on Amazon.com.