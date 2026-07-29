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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
5d

The shooting down of that plane is still one of the saddest. Both of them should be held personally responsible. Remember when such a big deal was made by the dems for supposedly outing a female agent. May GOD take is vengeance on them.

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3 replies by Susan Daniels and others
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
5dEdited

Will this bastard ever be taken down ?

Trump is really disappointing me by not putting any of these treasonists away.

Thank you for at least trying to keep it all forefront.

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8 replies by Susan Daniels and others
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