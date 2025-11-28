When Barack Obama was still a pot-smoking, teenage punk, he had a Hawaiian Social Security Number. He said he worked at a Baskin-Robbins store when he was fifteen and would have been required to have one. It would have started with 575 or 576, the numbers assigned to residents of Hawaii.

However, Obama began using a stolen Connecticut Social Security Number in his mid-20s, perhaps to hide something in his past. Using another person’s identity is a felony: 42 U.S.C. 1307.

The number was issued on March 28, 1977, to a resident of Connecticut when Obama was fifteen and in high school in Hawaii. The original owner of the number he uses was born in 1890.

Social security numbers were assigned starting in 1936 but it was not unusual for someone at age eighty-seven-years-old to first apply in 1977 because she could have also been using her husband’s, which was common. If he died, she would need her own number to receive government benefits, like medical care.

A government database shows Obama with the Connecticut number and his dates of birth as 1890, 08/04/1961 and 04/08/1961.

Obama’s phone number, coinciding with his addresses in Illinois and Massachusetts, also shows his date of birth as 1890.

Also suspect is Obama’s application for Selective Service. Obama told George Stephanopoulos on September 7, 2008, that he registered for Selective Service when he graduated from high school in 1979. But President Richard Nixon suspended the Selective Service in 1975 and President Jimmy Carter didn’t reinstate it until 1980.

Compared to another application signed within days of his, the date stamped on Obama’s is wrong. It should say 1980, not 80. It appears that a 2008 stamp had the first two numbers removed and the sides of the 8 trimmed. The remaining 08 was then flipped upside down. Failure to register was a felony and Obama never registered. Foreigners were not required to register.

Obama allegedly received a letter from the government acknowledging his application. Obama would have received it 1980 if he registered that year. However, is it printed on SSS Form 3B (May-07). The letter has the Connecticut number on it.

Most importantly, Obama used it on his 2009 tax filing as president. One of his inept minions should have remembered to remove it before publishing it publicly.

Despite the fact that Obama has been out of office for years, he is still enjoying financial gains from it. He has amassed million of dollars in property, book sales and other benefits that he is not entitled to because he was elected illegally. It is now time for the government to go after him and take back what he amassed using a stolen identification. But it should go beyond that.

Every person who helped him get elected should also be charged with a crime and stripped of whatever financial advantages they received because of it and that number would include those who were working for the FBI, the CIA and the Democrat National Party, including Senator Brian Schatz and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. They helped Obama secure a phony Certificate of Nomination that helped him get his name on the ballot in 2008.

Susan Daniels, a licensed private investigator, is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story, now available on Amazon.com