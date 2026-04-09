When Barack Obama was still a pot-smoking, teenage punk, he had a Hawaiian Social Security Number. He said he worked at a Baskin-Robbins store when he was fifteen and would have been required to have one. It would have started with 575 or 576, the numbers assigned to residents of Hawaii.

However, Obama began using a stolen Connecticut Social Security Number in his mid-20s, perhaps to hide something in his past, including his illegal trip to Pakistan in 1981.

Using another person’s identity is a felony: 42 U.S.C. 1307.

The number Obama used since his mid-20s was issued on March 28, 1977, to a resident of Connecticut when Obama was fifteen years old and attending high school in Hawaii. The original owner of the number, believed to be a woman, was born in 1890 .

Social security numbers were assigned starting in 193,6 but it was not unusual for someone at age eighty-seven years old to first apply in 1977 because she could have also been using her husband’s number, which was common. If he died, she would need her own number to receive government benefits, like medical care.

A government database shows Obama with the Connecticut number and his dates of birth as 1890, 08/04/1961, and 04/08/1961.

Obama’s phone number, coinciding with his addresses in Illinois and Massachusetts, also shows his date of birth as 1890.

Also suspect is Obama’s application for Selective Service. Obama told George Stephanopoulos on September 7, 2008, that he registered for Selective Service when he graduated from high school in 1979. But President Richard Nixon suspended the Selective Service in 1975, and President Jimmy Carter didn’t reinstate it until 1980.

Compared to another application signed within days of his, the date stamped on Obama’s is wrong. It should say 1980, not 80. It appears that a 2008 stamp had the first two numbers removed and the sides of the 8 trimmed. The remaining 08 was then flipped upside down. Failure to register was a felony, and Obama never registered. Foreigners were not required to register.

Obama received a letter from the government acknowledging his application. Obama would have received it in 1980 if he had registered that year. However, is it printed on SSS Form 3B (May-07). The letter shows that Obama was using the Connecticut number.

Most importantly, Obama used it on his 2009 tax filing as president. One of his inept minions should have remembered to remove it before publishing it publicly.

Although Obama has been out of office for years, he is still enjoying financial benefits. He amassed millions of dollars in property, book sales, and speaking engagements that he is not entitled to because he was elected illegally.

Every person who helped him get elected should also be charged with a crime and stripped of any financial advantages they received because of it, and should include those who were working for the FBI, the CIA, and the Democratic National Committee, including Senator Brian Schatz and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. They helped Obama secure a phony Certificate of Nomination that helped him get his name on the ballot in 2008.

Every action he took as president was illegal: every dollar he spent, every law he signed (many of which are still in effect, like the Dream Act), every judicial appointment he made.

It is now time for the government to go after him and take back the taxpayer money he spent compared to what he amassed using a stolen identity. But it should go beyond that.

Judicial Watch estimated that the Obamas spent $97 million on travel and vacations in eight years, which primarily covered flights and Secret Service protection. The annual vacations for Christmas trips to Hawaii cost at least $35 million each.

Michelle ran up a $467,585 bill for a vacation to Spain. She tried to avoid paying for her daughter, Malia, by listing her as “staff.” The seventy Secret Service agents (yes, 70 for a vacation) who were required for the trip cost us $254,000.

From AI: In January 2016, the Obama administration transferred $1.7 billion to Iran to settle a decades-old dispute over undelivered military equipment from the 1970s, before the Iranian Revolution. (Emphasis added) The payment was made in cash: euros, Swiss francs, and other currencies. Could the Iranian-born confidant of Obama, Valerie Jarrett, have played any role in that transaction? Why pay at such a late date?

In two months, the monstrosity called the Obama Presidential Center will open, with costs anticipated to climb to $1 billion. It won’t have a single book. Allegedly, that money came from private donations. Does anyone think that some of the money could have been funneled through USAID or NGOs before DOGE slammed that door shut?

Anyone attempting to enter the building must present an acceptable form of identification. No Democrats are howling over that like they are about producing identification to vote. Also, adults need to be prepared to cough up $30 to enter. It appears that EBT cards won’t work.

It’s time for the government to swoop in and recover through civil and criminal forfeiture everything the Obamas have in assets or ill-gotten gains. It didn’t take a village to get the fraudulent Obama into office. Just enough people were willing to hide his fraudulent use of a stolen Connecticut Social Security Number.

Obama’s divisive presidency will remind us that he was the worst president this country has ever had, but there is no reason for him to continue to live the good life when an orange suit and a cell is where he belongs.

Susan Daniels is a licensed private investigator and the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. It is available at Amazon in paperback, e-book, or audiobook.