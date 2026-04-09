Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
10hEdited

BO certainly is the villian. He paid over US$ to that fostered ISIS via Iran with nods and winks to seal the deal. Biden was no better. It is a Carter legacy, let's never forget that either.

Trump had set out to clean up their mess. Do not relent Donald.

Reply
Share
1 reply
john galt's avatar
john galt
9h

Stay safe Susan, as the Demoncraps have gone totally satanic and insane in their derangement since losing their power. You have exposed in great detail the total fraud that is comrade Hussein, and the knives will be out for you. Since the Dimms have been planning a nationwide uprising to remove President Trump, which is treasonous, to remove an opponent who threatens their corruption and grifting comes naturally to the now marxist-infused party. If not already, please be armed and trained for protection. Best wishes.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Susan Daniels and others
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susan Daniels · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture