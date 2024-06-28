Susan’s Newsletter

Susan’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Argie Demas's avatar
Argie Demas
Jun 30Edited

Evil is exactly what the Obama's are!!, I truly can't understand how the people can't see how the Obama's are still running our country!!! Behind the scenes??!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mary's avatar
mary
Jun 28

Evil makes people ugly. After 50, you wear who you are on your face.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan Daniels
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Susan Daniels
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture