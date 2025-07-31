Everything starts somewhere. For those who are unaware, the 3,000-year-old Rosetta Stone has been displayed by the British Museum since 1802. It is a slab of black granitoid stone, weighs 1,680 pounds, and is about 44 inches by 30 inches.

It has a flat surface on which three languages are written: the top tier is hieroglyphics (used mainly by priests), followed by Demotic (used for everyday purposes), and then Ancient Greek.

Had the hieroglyphics never been deciphered, we would not have learned about ancient Egypt, and 3,000 years of history would remain a mystery. What a loss to mankind that would have been.

Rosetta Stone on display

Barack Obama’s Social Security number is our equivalent of the Rosetta Stone, although still undeciphered, and long overdue. Everything about him starts with his unexplainable use of a phony Social Security number, issued on March 28, 1977, to someone born in 1890 in Connecticut. Obama was fifteen years old then and in school in Hawaii.

He claims he worked at a Baskin-Robbins at age fifteen. That would have required him to apply for a Social Security card. The cards were issued to the applicant’s residence.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) devised a system that identified states by the first three numbers on everyone’s card. States on the East Coast had the lowest number, and they increased going West.

Hawaii’s first three numbers were 575 or 576, and Connecticut’s were from 040-049. The SSA assigns only one number per person during their lifetime, and no number is ever reissued. Obama’s starts with 042 because it is a stolen number.

He never had a Connecticut address, never used the 042 number until he was twenty-six years old, and—for sure—was not born in 1890. And so the mystery begins. Who? How? Why? When? Where?

Obama started using the phony number in 1987. Was that the year the globalists decided he’d be the perfect Manchurian Candidate? He started Harvard Law School in 1988, with the aid of the late Percy Sutton, and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal through an intermediary, Dr. Khalid al-Mansour. Al-Mansour, formerly Donald Warden, was a mentor of the Black Panther Party founder Huey Newton and Bobby Seale, one of the Chicago Eight.

According to Newsmax columnist Kenneth Timmerman, "At the time, Percy Sutton, a former lawyer for Malcolm X and a former business partner of al-Mansour, says he (al-Mansour) was raising money for Obama's graduate school education, al-Mansour was representing top members of the Saudi Royal family seeking to do business and exert influence in the United States."

In a 2012 newspaper article by Frank Miele, he talks about a Vernon Jarrett (Valerie Jarrett’s former and late father-in-law) article in 1979 titled Will Arabs Back Ties to Blacks With Cash?. “The question of financial aid from the Arabs could raise a few extremely interesting questions both inside and outside the black community. If such contributions are large and sustained, the money angle may become secondary to the sociology and politics of such an occurrence.

“He was, of course, right.

“As Jarrett suggests, any black institutions and presumably individuals who became beholden to Arab money might be expected to continue the trend of American “new black advocacy for a homeland for the Palestinians” and presumably for other Islamic and Arabic interests in the Middle East. For that reason, if for no other, the question of how President Obama's college education was funded is of considerably more than academic interest.”

Remember the apology tour and Obama bowing to the Saudi king?

With the people and money behind him, Obama had to come across as an acceptable candidate, starting with a new Social Security number to hide his youthful indiscretions in Hawaii and California or, perhaps, his travels. Hide his grades, pretend he finished two years at Occidental, and went to Columbia, neither of which happened.

Pay off his 1989 Massachusetts parking tickets in 2007, pretend he didn’t live with his Pakistani boyfriend there. Pretend that he and Michelle voluntarily gave up their law licenses. Ignore the funeral services of his boyfriend, Donald Young, although 3,000 other people showed up in December 2007 after Young died execution-style in his apartment. Deny membership with Rahm Emanuel in Chicago’s “Man’s Country,” Chicago's longest-running gay bathhouse, although he had married Michelle Robinson in 1993.

Try to foist a phony birth certificate on America, when he was never born in Hawaii; no hospital there will claim him. Erase Obama’s own lies about being born in Kenya.

Whoever thought they did a good job with fake credentials, like his Selective Service application, did a lousy job. John Brennan should have paid closer attention. They put his return letter from Selective Service on a 2007 form, instead of one from 1980. Also, it was signed by Lawrence G. Romo, who worked for the Obama administration.

Skip over the drowning of his chef at Martha’s Vineyard. In fact, never mention Tafari Campbell ever again.

It took a lot of effort and money to launder Barack Obama, but he was the perfect candidate because he was just Black enough that anyone who criticized him would be hounded as a racist, and just White enough to please the liberal wine-drinkers. The efforts to camouflage who he is continues.

But Obama is lying low now because he can see the storm clouds forming.

Since using a stolen Social Security number is a federal felony, which Obama did as president, it means every law he signed, dollar he spent, military action he approved, or every appointment he made were all done illegally.

“Obama was supposed to be the greatest political force the world had ever seen. The man who would calm the rising seas, a polished poet in a tailored suit who could charm the globe with a wink and a speech. But that’s not what happened. Instead of uniting a nation or securing a lasting legacy, Obama left behind a Democratic Party in absolute ruins.

“He didn’t lead a movement—he nuked his own party.” (Revolver News)

And it all began with Obama’s phony Social Security number.

Susan Daniels is the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama: A True Story. She has also been a licensed private investigator for more than thirty years.