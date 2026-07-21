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Rose Mulbery's avatar
Rose Mulbery
2d

His entire life has been a lie starting with his birth. His whole life has been fabricated and it’s just one BIG grift on our country. Like Jesus said about Judas Iscariat, “ it would have been better if he had never been born”

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Marie's avatar
Marie
2d

Truth! A rare commodity these days is someone telling the truth! Thanks for all your work, greatly appreciated!

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