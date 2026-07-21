A Man Without a Country is a short story by Edward Everett Hale about a man, Philip Nolan, who renounces the United States during a trial for treason and is sentenced to “live on naval ships, never to set foot on U.S. soil or hear his homeland mentioned again.”

Enter Barack Obama.

No one really knows where Barack Obama was born on August 4, 1961. But I have a good idea where.

His alleged Kenyan grandmother said that he was born in a hut there, but then changed her story to a hospital in Mombasa. Barack Obama went along with that fiction when he thought it added an air of mystery to him. He was even elected to the Senate as the “Kenyan-born Obama.”

In 1991, Barack Obama's then-literary agency, Acton & Dystel, published a promotional booklet claiming he was born in Kenya.

But as we have learned, nothing Obama did was ever honest or beyond the tentacles of evil. Obama’s gay lover and choirmaster at Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s church, Donald Young, died execution style on December 23, 2007, as Obama was gearing up his run for president. Obama was not among the 3,000 mourners at his funeral.

Before the presidential race, however, Obama won an Illinois Senate seat when the sealed divorce of his opponent, Jack Ryan, was magically unsealed and Ryan’s wife, actress Jeri Ryan, had included some nasty business that may or may not have been true. Anyone who has ever been divorced knows how that game is played.

Previously, Obama served three terms in the Illinois State Senate, voting “present” 129 times, and then decided he was skilled enough to move on up.

Obama originally wanted to be the Mayor of Chicago but fell upward and was sworn in as Illinois Senator Barack Obama on January 5, 2005. He did not include his middle name then.

When Obama’s handlers decided, after two years of unimpressive work in the U.S. Senate, that he should be the president, there was a big “Oops!” Only a natural-born citizen can be president. It was one of the three requirements in the Constitution. The others are: at least thirty-five years of age and a fourteen-year resident here. What to do, what to do?

Easy. Pretend he was born in Hawaii. That is where his mother and grandparents moved to in June 1960, the week after his mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, graduated from Mercer Island High School. She did not want to leave; she intended to go to the University of Washington with her friends.

Her mother, Madelyn Dunham, was hired as a Secretary at the Bank of Hawaii, but within ten years, and with only a high school education, she was promoted to Vice President of the bank in 1970. It is believed that, as such, she was able to divert money to the CIA in Indonesia, where her daughter was living by then and working for USAID and the Ford Foundation, both known to be CIA fronts.

Stanley Dunham got a job working in a furniture store, his usual cover while working for the CIA.

Ann Dunham met Barack Obama Sr. in 1960 at the East-West Center, part of the University of Hawaii. Obama arrived there in 1959, leaving his wife, Kesia, and two children behind in Kenya.

Before the year was over, Ann Dunham was pregnant. The family needed to find a black man to play the role of the father, and Barack Obama Sr. agreed. A grifter at heart, he probably scored a payday in the process.

According to an interview with Keith Kakugawa, a friend of Barack Obama Jr. who appeared as “Ray” in Obama’s book Dreams from My Father, Ann intentionally got pregnant with Frank Marshall Davis to get even with her parents for forcing her to leave her friends.

Frank Marshall Davis arrived in Hawaii in 1948 from Chicago, where he had worked on the Citizens’ Committee to Aid Packing-House Workers along with Vernon Jarrett, who later became the father-in-law to Valerie Jarrett, senior advisor to President Barack Obama.

Davis was a labor rabblerouser in Hawaii, a Communist, and a known pedophile. The FBI had a 601-page file on him. He was also a journalist and respected poet who took pornographic pictures. He, Ann’s father, and young Barry spent many hours in an Oahu bar owned by a former CIA agent.

Although Ann Dunham claims that she married Barack Obama on February 2, 1961, on Maui, no marriage license has ever been found. A divorce file exists from 1965.

Ann Dunham was never seen pregnant by anyone on Oahu. It’s because she wasn’t there. In Barack Obama Sr.’s immigration file was found the following interview:

The missing sentence says: “Subject got his USC wife Hapei (pregnant) and that although they were married they do not live together and Miss Dunham has been in contact with the Salvation Army to give the baby away.”

Ann Obama unexpectedly appeared with a two-week-old baby at the home of former high school classmate Susan Blake in late August 1961. Blake said she had to help Obama change the baby’s diaper because Obama didn’t know how to.

Obama said she was on her way to Harvard to meet with her husband. That was a lie. Barack Obama Sr. was still in Hawaii until June of the following year.

The fiction that Obama was born in Kenya ends here. It is more than a 9,000-mile trip from Mombasa to Mercer Island and longer than a thirty-two-hour trip, including layovers. If anyone believes an 18-year-old with a newborn baby whose diaper she is unable to change traveled that distance, I have a bridge I’d like to sell.

Ann did not go to Harvard when she left Blake’s house; she found a place to stay in Capital Hill, Seattle, and signed up for classes at the University of Washington that began the following month.

The closest Salvation Army maternity hospital to Mercer Island was Maywood in Vancouver, B.C. It was a 147-mile bus ride away.

A former employee at Maywood said that they would not accept mixed-race babies for adoption, and the blood of all the babies was tested. People in 1961 wanted only white babies, and they would not have accepted Brack Obama Jr. for adoption. The employee also said that the girls would arrive at three or four months pregnant, stay for two weeks after giving birth and then be given bus fare to leave.

Ann Obama stayed in Seattle until August 1962, before she then returned to Hawaii with Barry in tow.

There were announcements of his birth in Hawaiian newspapers, but people could just call in the information up to three years after a birth; it did not come from a hospital. The address they gave for Ann was where her parents lived. She was in Seattle at the time.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama Sr. did not fare well at Harvard. He was, in fact, forced out.

A Politico article said:

Harvard administrators, the memo stated, were having difficulty with his financial arrangements and couldn’t seem to figure out how many wives he had.” An earlier INS memo from McKeon said that while the elder Obama had passed his exams and was entitled on academic grounds to stay and complete his thesis, the school was going to try and “cook something up to ease him out.” “They are planning on telling him that they will not give him any money, and that he had better return to Kenya and prepare his thesis at home,” the memo stated.

He never finished his thesis or graduate but still referred to himself as “Dr.” when he returned to Kenya. He subsequently was involved in three DUI driving accidents. He lost his legs in the second one and in 1982 lost his life in the third one.

But when Barack Obama Jr. was trying to move on up to the White House, he allegedly interrupted campaigning in October 2008 to visit his dying grandmother. He was seen outside her apartment, but the trip was really to meet with the Board of Elections, which was refusing to put his name on the presidential ballot because he could not prove he met the Constitutional qualifications.

Yes, he was over thirty-five, and, yes, he lived in the U.S. for the past fourteen years, but he could not provide a birth certificate. Why not just get one from the Hawaii Health Department? Because none existed, according to an affidavit from Tim Adams, an employee at the Hawaii Board of Elections in 2008.

So how did Obama get on their ballot? Not with the phony birth certificate he later tried to sell to America. It was accomplished by cheating Democrats. What a shocker. Nancy Pelosi and Hawaii Democratic Party Chair Brian Schatz, who was later rewarded with a Senate seat, rigged an illegal Certificate of Nomination for Barry. It did not include the necessary wording that the candidates were qualified under the Constitution. No, Obama’s reads “legally qualified.” He never could produce a birth certificate for them.

Compare the following Official Certification of Nomination for Al Gore, John Kerry and Barack Obama.

Obama was never a legal candidate, but Hawaii acquiesced and put him on their ballot—under only God knows what threats. Perhaps they were prescient about what happenened to Loretta Fuddy, who inserted a phony birth certificate into the book at the Hawaii Board of Health in 2008 for him. She mysteriously drowned as did Obama’s chef, Tafari Campbell.

Neither of the hospitals in Hawaii where he could have been born, Kapiolani or Queen’s Medical Center, will claim him.

So we are back to where was he born. Kenya. Hawaii. Vancouver, B.C., which means he was never even a citizen. Yes, Ann Dunham was American but the law in effect then said that an American woman giving birth outside of the United States could not confer citizenship on a baby unless she was five years passed the age of fourteen. Dunham was eighteen years and nine months when Obama was born. She was three months shy of the necessary five years.

Of course, there is no doubt that the law has been altered or scrubbed, like the way they changed how Social Security numbers were issued. That happened in 2011, two years after I revealed Obama was using a stolen number previously issued to someone in Connecticut who was born in 1890.

Barack Obama Sr., listed as the father on the birth certificate, was documented as British because in 1961 Kenya was a Protectorate of Britain. Since he was not the real father, Obama cannot be considered British.

Canada did not have anchor babies then, so he is not Canadian, and since his mother was too young to confer citizenship on him, he is not American. He would be if Ann had listed Frank Marshall Davis as the real father, but she could not have a fifty-five-year-old Communist pervert sullying the family name.

Like Philip Nolan, Obama is a man without a country. And we would all be better off after the damage he caused all of us if he, too, were put out to sea.

Susan Daniels has been an Ohio-licensed private investigator for more than thirty years. She is also the author of The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama, which is available on Amazon.