Several years ago, I went to St. Petersburg, Russia. My lifelong dream was to visit the Hermitage Museum. I saw some of the most beautiful works of art there, including a 10’ tall automated, gold peacock clock. It was built for Peter the Great in the 1870s by a British craftsman, James Cox, and still works.
The most breathtaking thing I saw in Russia was the Amber Room in Catherine’s Palace. It is a reproduction of an entire room stolen by the Nazis. In today’s prices the room would be valued at $250 million.
And when the Nazis were done:
But, whether at the Hermitage or any of the many palaces in St. Petersburg, which was once called Leningrad, there waits at every doorway a heavyset, dour-looking matron daring you to make a wrong move.
Thank you for today’s post. It brought back a lot of memories having visited there when it was called Leningrad. I know the beauty is indescribable. It’s just so awesome room after room after room of treasures that are beyond belief.
I especially remember in addition to the things you cited I also remember the adult sized Dresden China vases with the applied delicate flowers in all porcelain that survived the war and are still pristine
It would take many many days to appreciate everything there
Great memories💕🙏🏼
I read the seminal biography of Peter the Great, by an author whose name I don't recall, and was mesmerized by the story of the building of St. Petersburg. I spent my working life in the building trades, so the details were especially fascinating.
Example: When excavation for the buildings began, the lack of tools and machinery required men to move earth by carrying small loads in their shirts. Imagine! Look at all those magnificent structures, and consider how it all began.
I've read a biography, too, of Catherine the Great (German), and have been somewhat a Russophile ever since.